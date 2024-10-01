Power Rankings: Will Inter Miami lift the Supporters' Shield?

No team has been more effective over the last third of the season. In the 11-game span since July 1, the Lions have been on a 2.27-points-per-game pace and are leading the league in expected points per game during that span. Basically, the underlying numbers line up with their hot streak in a way last year’s didn’t. You can definitely talk about strength of schedule as a major factor there, but they just keep beating the folks in front of them. That’s all they can do. And they’re doing it really, really well right now.