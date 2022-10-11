Power Rankings: Where did your team end the 2022 regular season?

Hany Mukhtar put up MVP-caliber numbers. Atlanta United provided far more entertainment off the field than on it. The Red Bulls made the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Union won the East. LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield. And people cared about the Power Rankings a little too much.

As always, this is not my fault. The Power Rankings presented by Sorare are voted on by a collection of MLSsoccer.com editors, writers and personalities. That group does include me, but I’m only like one-tenth of the problem here. Besides, despite my insistence and open pandering to the powers that be, the Power Rankings once again did not determine who made the playoffs this year. Maybe one day everyone will wake up and realize what needs to be done. Thanks anyway for reading this year, though.