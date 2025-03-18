Power Rankings: St. Louis CITY continue climb, Charlotte FC rebound

The Sounders seemed like a sure bet before the season. A few weeks in and the ceiling is dropping. Paul Arriola is likely out for the year after tearing his ACL, Pedro de la Vega is already injured, Jordan Morris is hurt as well, they’re out of CCC and they’re sitting 10th in the West after their 1-0 loss at St. Louis over the weekend. The high of that 5-2 win over a rotated LAFC side went away with warp speed.