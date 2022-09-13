Power Rankings: Portland Timbers soar, NYCFC plummet after Week 30

What a week in MLS. Portland picked up a huge win that continued a late surge toward the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, Philadelphia won in a rout, NYCFC lost and Houston moved on from their head coach. It was truly a week unlike any other.

As always, this is not my fault. The Power Rankings presented by Sorare are voted on by a collection of MLSsoccer.com editors, writers and personalities. That group does include me, but I’m only like one-tenth of the problem here. Besides, these don’t change the fact that in the end everyone just runs around for 90 minutes and then Philadelphia wins by five.

Four losses in five games. Maybe they’re trying to lull everyone into a false sense of security before the playoffs?

They can hang with anyone in the league and are a genuine threat to make a run in the playoffs. I still wouldn’t quite put them in the top tier of the league’s best, but they’ve cemented themselves firmly in the ring below. And anything can happen once a team that good gets to the postseason.

Dallas are just two points behind Austin for second place in the West and they’re starting to pile up a few signature wins here late in the season. They’ve taken down Philadelphia, Minnesota and LAFC just in the past month.

FC Dallas are now just two points below them in the standings. It still seems like they’re probably going to hold onto that second spot considering they have a game in hand, but it might be a bit of a wake-up call for the Verde & Black to get pushed to the wire.

For a while, it seemed like Austin would cruise to the second seed in the West. Especially after their 4-1 demolition of LAFC. Since then, they’ve lost three straight and taken back-to-back 3-0 losses.

A home win! Their second in their last three home games! And both came against teams chasing the playoffs. They’re all the way up to five home wins on the season and no longer tied with D.C. United for the fewest home wins (4) in the league.

Unfortunately, this is another pretty big hit to my “lose just enough to play only road games in the playoffs” strategy I wanted them to try, but I guess I get why they ignored that one. Even still, it’s a good sign they’re actually figuring out whatever issues had plagued them at Red Bull Arena.