Power Rankings: Minnesota United continue climb, Columbus Crew stay undefeated 

What a week in MLS. Austin FC and St. Louis CITY played a low-scoring game, LA Galaxy dropped points and Inter Miami won despite being outcreated by a notable margin. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take a few, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. Please send all comments, questions and concerns to Matt Doyle’s Bluesky DMs.
Despite missing Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia in the starting lineup, Miami found a way to get up early on Philadelphia at home. Robert Taylor and Messi (as a sub) found the net, and the Herons weathered a barrage of shots from the Union in a 2-1 win.
It’s still early, but it’s starting to appear like this year’s Inter Miami is even better than last year’s. The most immediate question for them is whether or not that will translate into the Concacaf Champions Cup success they missed out on last year. A big quarterfinal matchup with LAFC is waiting for them on Wednesday.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. PHI | Next: 4/6 vs. TOR
Sometimes you run into the Inter Miami buzzsaw. What can you do? The Union are still on 2.00 points per game, and the underlying numbers are still there to back up those early performances.
Previous: 2-1 loss at MIA | Next: 4/5 vs. ORL
Diego Rossi responded almost instantly after D.C. took an early 1-0 lead and then decided to respond one more time later in the game to give Columbus a 2-1 win. For all the worries about their lack of another DP forward, the Crew are undefeated through six games.
Previous: 2-1 win at DC | Next: 4/5 vs. MTL
Nothing happened in a 0-0 road draw with Toronto FC. That’s a totally fine road point despite having bigger things on their mind. Their CCC quarterfinal series with Pumas begins Wednesday night.
Previous: 0-0 draw at TOR | Next: 4/5 vs. COL
Nothing feels fake about this San Diego FC start. They’re controlling games, playing enjoyable soccer and have plenty of talent. That doesn’t mean it’s going to stop being surprising when they go out and drive a dump truck over LAFC, though. They were the far better side in a 3-2 win in the pairs’ first-ever meeting. Eleven points through six games is a solid mark for any side, let alone an expansion team.
Previous: 3-2 win vs. LAFC | Next: 4/5 vs. SEA
We’ll politely say Minnesota’s strength of schedule hasn’t been overwhelming so far this season, but they’ve largely been rolling over teams they should be rolling over. That goes for their 2-0 win over RSL last weekend and even their recent draws that really should have been wins against Sporting KC and LA Galaxy.
The underlying numbers love the Loons so far. It’s basically just more of the same since Kelvin Yeboah arrived. Now that they’ve found a way to work Tani Oluwaseyi into the mix – that’s four goals and two assists after his brace against RSL – they’re really going to be a handful going forward.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. RSL | Next: 4/6 at NYC
It’s been a mediocre start in MLS play – three wins, three losses – for LAFC. At least by LAFC standards. The attack looks lackluster as they try to figure out how to fit the puzzle together. But they're allowed some grace while they push ahead with CCC play. Their quarterfinal matchup with Inter Miami starts Wednesday night.
Previous: 3-2 loss at SD | Next: 4/5 at HOU
Djordje Mihailovic’s late brace doomed Charlotte in a 2-0 loss at Colorado. They were wholly outplayed in this one. That happens at altitude, though. Maybe the bigger concern lies with Wilfried Zaha’s performances since he scored on his debut? Through 450 minutes, he’s averaging virtually the same non-penalty xG+xAG per 90 as Nashville center back Walker Zimmerman.
Previous: 2-0 loss at COL | Next: 4/5 vs. NSH
Chicago were far from their best against a CF Montréal team vibing off a new-coach bump, but they still managed to pull out a 1-1 draw at home. The really good news here, long term, is a home draw feels like a disappointment for this group rather than a success story.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. MTL | Next: 4/5 at RBNY
We’re still getting used to saying things like: “Nashville out-played and out-created FC Cincinnati in one of the weekend’s most action-packed games,” but they were the better and more entertaining side on Saturday night. Unfortunately for them, they missed a penalty and Cincy converted theirs. You can still probably call that performance proof of concept, though.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. CIN | Next: 4/5 at CLT
Club-record signing Myrto Uzuni opened his MLS account as Austin cruised to a 1-0 win in St. Louis. Nico Estévez has them playing pragmatic soccer, where they've scored just five goals and allowed three. However, 12 points! Pretty, pretty good.
Previous: 1-0 win at STL | Next: 4/5 vs. POR
It’s not totally clear how much Orlando really “won” on Saturday, so much as the Galaxy found new and inventive ways to punch themselves in the throat. But three points on a West Coast trip are always a big three points. It’s been the most chaotic start to a season for the Lions in a while, and so far it’s paying off.
Previous: 2-1 win at LA | Next: 4/5 at PHI
The Rapids thumped Charlotte in an impressive 2-0 win that saw them dominate every relevant statistic. Other than whatever that was against Portland last week, they’ve looked decent to good through six games. This win had a little more oomph to it, though. A big two-game stretch against Vancouver and San Diego these next two weeks should give us a better sense of who the real Colorado is.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. CLT | Next: 4/5 at VAN
Kévin Denkey converted from the spot at the start of stoppage time as FC Cincinnati escaped Nashville with a 2-1 win. They’ve now managed 10 points from six games, but, man, the defense issues might be real. They gave up plenty of chances in Nashville and have been struggling to keep teams from creating for the majority of their first six games. FBref has them tied for last in the Eastern Conference in xG allowed.
Maybe Evander just keeps bailing them out?
Previous: 2-1 win at NSH | Next: 4/5 vs. NE
Twenty-six shots and 2.3 xG later and Seattle still only managed a 1-1 draw versus San Jose. They were in almost total control of this one (especially in the second half), but didn’t break through with a goal until the 80th minute. That’s six points in six games now. Something just feels off.
Previous: 1-1 draw at SJ | Next: 4/5 at SD
Things feel worse than they maybe actually are for the Red Bulls, but nothing seems particularly good after a 2-1 loss at a previously winless New England side. New York have looked toothless at times this year.
Previous: 2-1 loss at NE | Next: 4/5 vs. CHI
No one got on the board (again) as St. Louis fell at home to Austin, 1-0. They’ve scored just four goals and remain without injured goalkeeper Roman Bürki (hand).
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. ATX | Next: 4/5 at SKC
Sometimes you have to get punched in the face to feel alive? Atlanta did everything in their power to put themselves down 3-1 to NYCFC in the second half, and then somehow flipped it around into a 4-3 win.
You wouldn’t call it a “good” performance, but it was a much-needed result. The Five Stripes have their first surge of momentum of the season. Maybe a few tactical changes like we saw in the second half – Miguel Almirón centrally just seems right – can keep it going.
Previous: 4-3 win vs. NYC | Next: 4/5 vs. DAL
Dallas have taken care of business the past two weeks against two of the Western Conference’s least impressive teams. Points against RSL and SKC still count the same, though. They’ve won two straight after dropping two in a row.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. SKC | Next: 4/5 at ATL
NYCFC and Atlanta took turns trying to out-regift each other, and NYCFC eventually won (?) out in a 4-3 loss that featured a ton of defensive mistakes. Neither team deserved much of anything after that, but a fairer result probably would have been at least a point for NYCFC. Maybe there’s a growth opportunity here after blowing a 3-1 second-half lead?
Previous: 4-3 loss at ATL | Next: 4/6 vs. MIN
The Timbers are suddenly hot? Make it seven points from their last three and back-to-back games with three goals after they beat up on Houston in a 3-1 win. The question, as always, is whether this is for real or an upswing on a typically Timbers roller coaster ride.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. HOU | Next: 4/5 at ATX
Seven points in six games won't put San Jose on pace to win a title or anything, but they’re clearly going to avoid a second straight Wooden Spoon. Progress is progress.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. SEA | Next: 4/6 vs. DC
Just no good news for RSL right now. After their 2-0 loss at Minnesota, only LA, Houston and Montréal have a worse goal differential.
Previous: 2-0 loss at MIN | Next: 4/5 vs. LA
D.C. United took an early lead against Columbus, then immediately threw it away. They’re still looking for their second win of the season after a 2-1 loss.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. CLB | Next: 4/6 at SJ
New England finally scored a goal where they kicked the ball in the back of the net instead of their opponent! And then they did it again to earn their first win of the season! Carles Gil sent home a free kick and a 97th-minute penalty to give the Revs a much-needed 2-1 win over the Red Bulls. The next step is scoring that first goal from open play.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. RBNY | Next: 4/5 at CIN
It’s technically the worst start in MLS history for a team coming off a title. But you’d rather be doing that than be without a title… so, shiny trophy is still shiny.
This is a welcome sight, too:
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. ORL | Next: 4/5 at RSL
Toronto didn’t create much, but pulled out a 0-0 draw against Vancouver. They're still looking for that first win.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. VAN | Next: 4/6 at MIA
Houston are still searching for their first win of the season after getting whomped by Portland in a 3-1 loss. Only SKC have been worse through six games.
The good news? They've got a new DP attacking midfielder:
Previous: 3-1 loss at POR | Next: 4/5 vs. LAFC
Montréal put in their best performance of the season against Chicago but couldn’t pull out a win. A 1-1 road draw in your interim manager's first game isn’t terrible. They’re almost ready to go back home.
Previous: 1-1 draw at CHI | Next: 4/5 at CLB
It’s the end of the era in Major League Soccer. Peter Vermes, the longest-tenured manager in MLS history, has finally left Sporting KC. They've gone 13 games without a win, stretching back to September 2024. The club has missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons. The timing is understandable.
But that’s not gonna make it any less weird to see anyone besides Vermes coaching this team. He took over when I was in middle school. It likely feels like he took over when we all were in middle school.
Considering where MLS is now as a league, we’ll probably never see anything like this tenure again. To give credit where it’s due, SKC had more success than failures in that span. Whoever’s next in Kansas City has a lot of work to do.
Previous: 2-1 loss at DAL | Next: 4/5 vs. STL