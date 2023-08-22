Power Rankings: Hope in Columbus, worry in Seattle after Matchday 27

The Power Rankings are voted on by ~15 people and the author would really like you to know the order is not entirely his fault, although he totally vetoed one ranking this week out of a misplaced sense of justice and authority. Know his heart was in the right place and it leaned towards not punishing a team for being unable to defend the greatest soccer player of all time.

What a week in MLS. Chicago failed to hold onto a second-half lead, Federico Bernardeschi scored a stunning goal in a loss, NYCFC and Seattle failed to score at all, St. Louis routed Austin , and Lionel Messi won a trophy. It was truly a week unlike any other.

That being said, can you imagine any sane Cincy fan crying for one second about just winning the Supporters’ Shield? It would be the MLS version of a broke man turned rich man complaining two years after living off the value menu who asked for silver spinning rims on his Porsche instead of gold. They’re going to be fine. Even better than fine if they can take down Inter Miami on Wednesday in the US Open Cup semifinals. A double is very much in play. Maybe even a treble.

With 10 games left, Cincy have to earn 23 points to beat 2021 New England ’s mark of 73 points. A 2.3 points-per-game-pace when you already kind of feel like you have the Supporters’ Shield wrapped up is going to be a tough pace to maintain. Even more so when the underlying numbers suggest you were already outperforming your 1.67 expected points per game pace by a significant amount.

No movement from Nashville this week despite barely missing out on a Leagues Cup title. Yeah, they didn’t win it in the end, but most would agree they were the better side for the majority of the final and they looked excellent with new DP Sam Surridge on the field. Now we have to see whether their performance in Leauges Cup means they built up a head of steam going into their final 10 games in MLS or wore themselves out.

No game last weekend for LAFC due to a weather postponement. When they return to play, they’ll be chasing a St. Louis CITY side that pushed the gap between LAFC and first place in the West to seven points. LAFC have a game in hand, but that’s a tough margin to close over 11 games.

The Crew opened the final stretch of the season with a warning shot to the rest of the Eastern Conference. They didn’t even need Diego Rossi to start this one for them to absolutely roll over first-place FC Cincinnati. They’re a blast to watch and, with the addition of Rossi and Julian Gressel over the transfer window, somehow became even more frightening in attack. This is an MLS Cup-caliber team and the rest of the conference should be on high alert against the Crew. Gaze into the face of terror in the East if you dare.

Even before everything went completely off the rails in the final nine minutes or so of St. Louis’ 6-3 win over Austin, St. Louis were whomping on the Verde & Black in typical St. Louis fashion. They held a 4-1 lead heading into the 87th minute thanks in large part to Nicholas Gioacchini ’s brace and looked totally in control of the game before no one was. They have a seven-point lead on LAFC and RSL atop the West now and they should be getting DP forward João Klauss back soon from injury. Although, it’s important to note St. Louis are doing just fine with Gioacchini leading the charge in attack. He has 10 goals now in 20 starts.

The Union got the job done against CF Monterrey in the Leagues Cup Third-Place Match to earn a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup . They’ll almost certainly be set to make another deep run. Now they just have to figure out what moves they need to make to get over the hump in tournaments. It’s not entirely clear if there’s anything more to it other than “be luckier.”

You have to be better than perfect or you’re not going to stop him. You have to do everything right and then you have to do everything right at an elite level and then, maybe then, you might stop him, but it’s not a guarantee.

Lionel Messi scored 10 goals from his 25 shots in Miami's Leagues Cup championship run. Based upon simulating those shots 1.5 million times, the probability of an average player doing this is 0.042%. #Messi is not a average player. pic.twitter.com/GWxUd7uEvk

Inter Miami already have their first major trophy thanks to Lionel Messi and Co., and it took about a month to do it. There’s not much more I can say there beyond what everyone else has already said a million times, so let’s take a moment to double down on how ridiculous it’s going to be if he leads Miami to an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot over the final 12 games.

During Leagues Cup, they won four games in regulation against MLS teams and drew two for a points-per-game rate of 2.33. 2021 New England set the points record with 2.15 points per game. 2.33 is incredible. But, even still, if Miami keep that pace over the final 12 games, they’ll end up with 46 points. That should be enough to at least make the Wild Card game between the eight and nine seeds, but it’s not a given. Both eighth-place Montréal and ninth-place Chicago are currently on pace for 45 points this season. There’s a good argument here that making the playoffs in this situation would be even more impressive than winning Leagues Cup.