Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati reclaim top spot from Inter Miami

The Power Rankings are voted on by like 20 MLS writers, editors and personalities and are not solely the fault of the column’s author. The 2024 Power Rankings Committee regrets the errors, but would also like to note we let that raccoon from a couple of weeks ago do the rankings for content purposes.

What a week in MLS. Charlotte FC kept a clean sheet, Atlanta United lost at home and FC Cincinnati won a game by one goal. It was truly a week unlike any other.

After grinding their way to a wild 4-3 win over Toronto , FC Cincinnati are sitting on top of the Power Rankings and have the best points per game mark in MLS (2.2). Just a hunch here, but I’m going to guess we haven’t seen many MLS teams put up 102 points over a 49-game stretch before. An even stronger hunch here, but I’m going to guess we haven’t seen many MLS teams earn this many one-goal wins over 49 games.

What an incredible stat from #FCCincy 's game notes: FC Cincinnati is 23-4 since the start of the 2023 season in games decided by one goal, and the next closest win total over that span is 12, held by Orlando City SC.

They don’t overwhelm you, but they have a better understanding than anyone of how to turn situations where other teams would come up short into wins. What’s remarkable is they’ve been able to keep pulling this off with so much roster turnover. New signing Luca Orellano picked up a brace and new signing Kevin Kelsy found the net for the Garys this weekend.

They don’t have the best points-per-game rate in MLS or the top spot in the Power Rankings, but they’re still pretty good at this.

Inter Miami went cross-continent to Vancouver without multiple key players and still pulled out a 2-1 win despite putting up just 0.8 xG to the Whitecaps' 2.8. They’re sitting on top of the Eastern Conference despite American Soccer Analysis putting their expected goal differential at the 14th-best mark in the league. They’re outperforming their expected points projections at the highest rate in the league.

And they’re going to keep doing it. To quote myself quoting someone else in Sunday’s Daily Kickoff…

Everyone uses the wrong Breaking Bad quote when talking about Inter Miami. It’s not Jesse Pinkman’s pained “THEY CAN’T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH THIS!” (They can.) It’s actually Jesse Pinkman’s explanation of why Walter White keeps winning.

“Look, you two guys are just...guys, okay? Mr. White? He's the devil. He is smarter than you, he is luckier than you. Whatever you think is supposed to happen, I'm telling you, the exact reverse opposite of that is gonna happen, okay?”