Your Sunday Kickoff: Toronto-Cincinnati, Colorado-Minnesota & Dallas-RSL go off the rails

LAFC immediately capitalized on a DOGSO red card for Brad Guzan with a deflected free kick from Mateusz Bogusz that found the back of the net. Atlanta couldn’t get back in the game and the Five Stripes fell at home for the fourth consecutive game. They’re now winless in nine.

Credit to LAFC for their second road win of the season, but it’s hard not to focus on Atlanta here. Teams have figured out the formula to earn results against them and despite multiple tweaks and changes week over week, Atlanta haven't found a way to work through it. LAFC came out with a three center back setup for the first time this season in this game simply because Atlanta have come up short against teams with a three center back setup time and time again this season. In typical fashion, the Five Stripes had the advantage in possession and xG by the final whistle, but it simply didn’t matter.