World Cup Watch: Paintsil, Sanabria deliver eye-catching performances

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

I'll be pinch-hitting for Sam Jones today, so let's dive into who stood out in Matchday 11.

We're less than one month from official World Cup rosters being announced, so time is of the essence.

So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer.

National team: USA

USA Caps: 18

18 Goals: 4

Despite missing the first three games of Real Salt Lake's season due to injury, Luna has been on fire since his return to the lineup. After two substitute appearances in late March, the 22-year-old returned in a 3-1 Matchday 6 win over Sporting KC, and has been on a tear ever since.

He was at it again over the weekend, scoring a brilliant goal in a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers and nearly bagging a brace with some fancy footwork inside the box.