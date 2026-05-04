World Cup Watch: Paintsil, Sanabria deliver eye-catching performances

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer.
We're less than one month from official World Cup rosters being announced, so time is of the essence.
I'll be pinch-hitting for Sam Jones today, so let's dive into who stood out in Matchday 11.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 18
- Goals: 4
Despite missing the first three games of Real Salt Lake's season due to injury, Luna has been on fire since his return to the lineup. After two substitute appearances in late March, the 22-year-old returned in a 3-1 Matchday 6 win over Sporting KC, and has been on a tear ever since.
He was at it again over the weekend, scoring a brilliant goal in a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers and nearly bagging a brace with some fancy footwork inside the box.
RSL are off to a strong start through 11 matchdays, and Luna is a key reason why. He's up to 3g/3a on the year and is closing in on a spot on the USMNT's final roster.
- National team: Argentina
- Caps: 198
- Goals: 116
Well... Inter Miami may have been on the wrong end of one of the most incredible comebacks in league history in their 4-3 home defeat to Florida Derby rivals Orlando City, but it'd be harsh to throw the blame on Messi.
The legendary Argentine No. 10 paced the Herons with 1g/2a in the loss and his goal was a stroke of genius.
The reigning World Cup champion with the Albiceleste is up to 8g/2a in league play this year and looks ready to defend his crown this summer.
- National team: Croatia
- Caps: 10
- Goals: 1
This man is on our World Cup Watch list literally every week at this point. Musa scored the game-winner in FC Dallas' 2-0 win at Red Bull New York on Saturday, giving him 10g/1a and a share of the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.
He scored 16 or more goals in each of his previous two MLS seasons, and there's no reason to suspect Musa won't easily surpass that total again in 2026.
After breaking into the Croatia squad over the past few months and continuing his consistent goalscoring in league play, it's fair to assume Musa's ticket on the World Cup plane could very well be booked.
- National team: Uruguay
- Caps: 5
- Goals: 1
Sanabria is still fighting for his place on Uruguay's World Cup roster, but performances like this weekend's will certainly help boost his case.
The left wingback contributed assists on both of RSL's goals in their victory over Portland. He made his international debut in October of last year and clearly impressed, joining La Celeste for every national team camp since.
Will it be enough to earn a place on head coach Marcelo Bielsa's squad this summer?
- National team: Ghana
- Caps: 18
- Goals: 0
Paintsil was on target for the LA Galaxy during their 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps. It's his second goal of the year, to go along with three assists.
The 28-year-old winger is on the fringes of Ghana's World Cup roster and hasn't featured for the Black Stars since World Cup qualifiers in October of 2025. Could a hot run of form in MLS help him play his way back onto the plane?
Sebastian Berhalter (M) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC & USA
Berhalter continues to build on his MLS Best-XI season last year. Vancouver's star midfielder did what he does best over the weekend in a 1-1 draw with the Galaxy, setting up Mathías Laborda with a lovely assist, his seventh of the year, second-most in the league. His spot in head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team looks more concrete by the week.
James Pantemis (GK) | Portland Timbers & Canada
There were quite a few star performers from this match, but none more impressive than Pantemis. Even in a 2-0 loss, the Canadian goalkeeper was absolutely astounding, making an MLS season-high 13 saves. Although he's on the outside of Canada's roster looking in, a stat line like that is sure to catch head coach Jesse Marsch's eye.
Matt Turner (GK) | New England Revolution & USA
We've spoken in past editions of the World Cup Watch about how strong a start to the season Turner is having, and that continued again in Matchday 11. The 31-year-old made three saves, including a clutch stop in the dying moments during New England's 1-0 win over Charlotte. Is there a chance he snatches the USMNT starting goalkeeper job this summer?