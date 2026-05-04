Orlando City: Martín Ojeda named Player of the Matchday

After leading the charge in Orlando City 's improbable comeback victory on Matchday 11, Martín Ojeda has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA.

Ojeda scored a hat trick on the road in Orlando's 4-3 triumph over Inter Miami CF on Saturday – denying the Florida Derby rivals their first-ever win at Nu Stadium.

With his three goals, Ojeda joined Cyle Larin as the only players in Lions history to score multiple regular-season hat tricks, after he produced one on May 10, 2025 against the New England Revolution.

The Argentine midfielder is one of four players to have at least one hat trick in each of the last two seasons, alongside Tai Baribo, Denis Bouanga, and Sam Surridge. He also became the first player in club history to record at least 70 regular-season goal contributions (33g/37a).