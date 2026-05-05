MLS legend Kei Kamara retires from professional soccer

Kei Kamara , the legendary striker whose 147 regular-season goals rank second all-time in MLS history, announced his retirement from professional soccer on Monday.

"I never played for just one crest," Kamara said in his farewell message. "I played for the love of the game."

The 41-year-old made the news official on social media, capping a remarkable career that spanned 20 years and a record 12 MLS clubs.

His 464 regular-season appearances are third all-time for field players in MLS history, trailing only Dax McCarty (488) and Kyle Beckerman (498).

A 2015 MLS Best XI selection, Kamara was also a two-time MLS All-Star who won two US Open Cup titles.

Kamara's final stint was with FC Cincinnati during the 2025 MLS season.

Kamara's iconic career began in 2006 as a first-round SuperDraft pick (No. 9 overall) by the Columbus Crew .

Global career

In addition to his MLS legacy, Kamara played in England for Middlesbrough and Norwich City, as well as HIFK Fotboll in Finland.

Internationally, Kamara scored eight goals in 45 matches for Sierra Leone. He captained the Leone Stars during FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.