USMNT begin 2030 World Cup cycle at MLS stadiums

Fresh off the 2026 FIFA World Cup , the US men's national team will be back in action this fall, playing three of four friendlies at MLS stadiums.

The fall matches will mark the beginning of the 2030 World Cup cycle and will be the first in a new chapter, following head coach Mauricio Pochettino signing a new contract that will keep him with the USMNT through 2030.

The USMNT will kick off the international window against two South American sides. They'll open vs. Peru at Orlando City's Inter.co Stadium before traveling to Energizer Park, home of St. Louis CITY SC, to battle Chile.

Attention then turns to fellow Concacaf giants and co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup. First, the US will take on rivals Mexico at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, before closing the international window against Canada at Minnesota United's Allianz Field.

“We are so excited to start this new phase of our journey with matches in front of our home fans. Their amazing energy during the summer has set the standard,” head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We expect our players to compete with the mentality that every game is critical, and they must show the passion and commitment our fans deserve.