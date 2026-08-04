Columbus Crew transfer Max Arfsten to Middlesbrough

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The Columbus Crew have transferred midfielder Max Arfsten to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough, the club announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old departs for a reported $7.5 million fee, and Columbus retain a sell-on percentage.
This summer, Arfsten made one appearance for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The two-time MLS All-Star leads the Crew with eight goal contributions (4g/4a) this season.
“Our team identified Max as a talented player with tremendous potential in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, and he has capitalized on every opportunity earned in pursuit of the team’s and his own individual goals,” said general manager Issa Tall. “Max’s versatility, work rate and ability to create chances made him a dynamic player who could positively impact the game while providing special moments for our fans.”
“It has always been our mission to foster an environment that allows players and staff to develop and thrive,” Tall added. "We are proud to have played a role in Max’s growth as a player and a person, and it has been rewarding to watch him earn a contract in his first preseason with us to most recently representing the United States in the World Cup. This transfer represents an exciting step in his career, and we wish Max nothing but success in his next chapter.”
MLS rise
Arfsten began his career with the San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro side before being selected 14th overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by the Crew, where he has spent the past three-and-a-half seasons.
During his time in Columbus, Arfsten tallied 20g/21a in 114 appearances across all competitions. He helped the Crew win MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I truly believe this is an extremely special place; it’s hard to put into words just how much this club means to me,” said Arfsten. “If there’s anything I want people to know, it’s that I have a lot of respect and gratitude for the Columbus Crew, the city of Columbus and the fans.
"All you can really ask for is an opportunity and that was definitely given to me in Columbus. From the front office, the owners, the coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the club, they really put a lot of time and effort into me these past four years in terms of my development. I can confidently say that no matter what, I’ll always consider myself a member of the Crew.”
USMNT profile
Arfsten has earned consistent USMNT call-ups under manager Mauricio Pochettino, who named him to squads for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League, 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, and 2026 World Cup.
He has recorded 1g/5a in 21 caps, providing a constant attacking threat on the left flank.
At Middlesbrough, Arfsten joins Crew alums and USMNT midfielders Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter, the latter of whom was recently acquired from Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
The club also has former Charlotte FC center back Adilson Malanda.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker