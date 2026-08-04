Columbus Crew transfer Max Arfsten to Middlesbrough

“It has always been our mission to foster an environment that allows players and staff to develop and thrive,” Tall added. "We are proud to have played a role in Max’s growth as a player and a person, and it has been rewarding to watch him earn a contract in his first preseason with us to most recently representing the United States in the World Cup. This transfer represents an exciting step in his career, and we wish Max nothing but success in his next chapter.”

“Our team identified Max as a talented player with tremendous potential in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, and he has capitalized on every opportunity earned in pursuit of the team’s and his own individual goals,” said general manager Issa Tall. “Max’s versatility, work rate and ability to create chances made him a dynamic player who could positively impact the game while providing special moments for our fans.”

This summer, Arfsten made one appearance for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup . The two-time MLS All-Star leads the Crew with eight goal contributions (4g/4a) this season.

From an MLS rookie to a cornerstone of the Crew right before our eyes 🥹 Wishing you nothing but the best in Middlesbrough, Max 💪 pic.twitter.com/iEG9sjQld7

MLS rise

Arfsten began his career with the San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro side before being selected 14th overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by the Crew, where he has spent the past three-and-a-half seasons.

During his time in Columbus, Arfsten tallied 20g/21a in 114 appearances across all competitions. He helped the Crew win MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I truly believe this is an extremely special place; it’s hard to put into words just how much this club means to me,” said Arfsten. “If there’s anything I want people to know, it’s that I have a lot of respect and gratitude for the Columbus Crew, the city of Columbus and the fans.