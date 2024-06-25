Power Rankings: Djordje Mihailovic sparks Colorado Rapids resurgence

After losing center back Matt Miazga to a long-term injury, center back Nick Hagglund broke his fibula in a 2-1 home loss to the Revs. Cincy snuck out a 4-3 win against Philadelphia earlier in the week, but there are only so many losses your defensive spine can take before things start going sideways in MLS. With Miles Robinson gone to Copa América, Cincy already needed to start fullbacks Alvas Powell and DeAndre Yedlin in their back three. They really couldn’t afford to lose more depth at center back.