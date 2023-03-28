Power Rankings: Columbus Crew, Orlando City surge after Matchday 5

Atlanta didn’t come in at full strength, but neither did the Crew. And, well, one team handled that situation a whole lot better. Who knows how much you can actually take from a full-on beatdown with both sides’ best players missing, but it has to be a nice boost of confidence for a Crew team that weren’t catching many breaks early on in Wilfried Nancy’s tenure. There will be more games like this on the way for Columbus. Now the question is if this was an immediate turning point or a precursor to bigger things down the road that might take a while to get to.