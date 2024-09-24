Power Rankings: Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake secure playoffs

It might be too little, too late for Dallas, but a lot of the "little" has been really impressive. They came up short despite playing well against RSL on Wednesday and followed it up with a 3-1 beatdown of LAFC. Petar Musa scored his 15th goal of the year in that one and Logan Farrington has four goals and eight assists in 1,070 minutes this season. You have to wonder where they’d be with Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco healthy all season.