Power Rankings: Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake secure playoffs

What a week in MLS. Cucho Hernández scored, Luca Orellano scored a banger and the LA Galaxy’s hydra-like attack scored a bunch. It was truly a week unlike any other.
The Power Rankings are voted on by around 20 MLS writers, editors and personalities and are not solely the fault of the column’s author. The 2024 Power Rankings Committee regrets the errors and tried to rank your team higher. They promise.
Despite a few brief lapses in focus against Orlando City in Saturday’s 4-3 win, the Crew put together a six-point week. They’re now equal with Cincinnati on points and eight points back of Inter Miami in the Supporters’ Shield race. It’s a long shot, but they have a game in hand and they get a home game against the Herons next week. No one is getting rich doubting the Crew, right?
First though: the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup. Club América are in town on Wednesday night.
Previous: 4-3 win vs. ORL | Next: 9/28 at DC
The Galaxy spent the week showing exactly why they’re probably going to finish first in the West and why they still have real question marks heading into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They followed up their 4-2 win over LAFC last week with a 4-2 loss to Portland and a 4-2 win over Vancouver.
The attack is as good as it gets in MLS. No other team has ever had four players score 10 or more goals in a season. The defending is still volatile. How much will that matter in the playoffs?
Previous: 4-2 win vs. VAN | Next: Bye
It’s not the end of the world to only (likely) win the Supporters’ Shield, but this Inter Miami team’s goals are loftier than that. Back-to-back draws that featured late equalizers from their opponents have put Miami’s chase for the MLS single-season points record in real jeopardy. They need 10 points from their final four games to get it done. One of those tests happens to be against a Columbus team that’s suddenly reappeared in Miami’s rearview mirror.
Previous: 1-1 draw at NYC | Next: 9/28 vs. CLT
A four-point week is far from a disaster, but Cincy really need all the points they can get right now to stay in front of Columbus. A draw with Nashville on Saturday isn’t going to help with that. Especially not with games against LAFC, NYCFC, Orlando and Philadelphia on the way to close out the season.
Previous: 2-2 draw at NSH | Next: 9/28 vs. LAFC
The Rapids played arguably their worst game of the season midweek, getting boat-raced by Sporting KC and missing a huge opportunity to take control of second place in the West.
They bounced back in a straightforward win over Toronto, though. Reggie Cannon got on the board for the first time as a Rapid, and Colorado are still just one point behind RSL for second. They have the second-most wins in the West and are officially playoffs-bound.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. TOR | Next: 9/28 at MIN
RSL let two separate leads against Portland slip away. However, they got goals from U22 attacker Dominik Marczuk and DP No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves in the 3-3 draw. They also ended the week with four points and the second spot in the West. AND they get Austin, Minnesota, San Jose and Vancouver to close the year. That’s a handful of chances to keep getting new players comfortable and adding points. They may have locked up a home playoff spot this week.
Previous: 3-3 draw vs. POR | Next: 9/28 at ATX
Things are… not good.
In a week where LAFC needed to bounce back from their nightmare second half against the Galaxy, they drew 1-1 at home against Austin and then went on the road and got thumped by FC Dallas. They’re winless in their last five. Nothing is clicking right now. Even with the added boost of bringing back Carlos Vela, the vibes are something close to terrible.
A win in Wednesday's US Open Cup Final against Sporting KC felt like a given a few weeks ago. Now, it’s hard to be sure.
Previous: 3-1 loss at DAL | Next: 9/28 at CIN
Houston followed up a middling home draw against Vancouver with a big rivalry win at Austin over the weekend. Coco Carrasquilla hoped on his bike late in that one to deliver three points for Houston and a fatal blow to Austin. It’s the first time Houston have won in Austin.
The Dynamo are now up to fifth in the West after the four-point week. They’re three points out of second place.
Previous: 1-0 win at ATX | Next: 9/28 at SEA
Seattle are hellbent on not having fun this year. Jordan Morris’ brace put them up 2-0 in the first half against San Jose. Paul Marie’s 89th-minute equalizer took away two points. Dropping points late to the worst team in the league is no way to live. And now things are about to get a whole lot more difficult. It’s Houston, Vancouver, Colorado and Portland to close the year.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. SJ | Next: 9/28 vs. HOU
The good news is Orlando picked up their most impressive win of the season on Wednesday in a 2-0 result at Charlotte. The bad news is that’s still their most impressive win of the season.
Orlando have beaten only one team above the Wild Card spots this year. They put up a fight against Columbus over the weekend, but were outclassed for most of the game. There’s a lot to prove if they’re going to be considered a genuine contender by the time playoffs come around.
Previous: 4-3 loss at CLB| Next: 9/28 at DAL
It’s hard to really complain about a four-point week against the first-place and second-place teams in the West. The Timbers took down the Galaxy 4-2 on Wednesday and then somehow drew 3-3 at RSL. Those are great results, but it’s still fair to worry about this team defensively. They’re the first team in MLS history to have three players with 14 or more goals in a season… and yet they’re still stuck in eighth place because they’re out of control a little too often.
Portland are going to be a nightmare for whoever they face in the playoffs. Their current place in the standings would give them a harder road to a trophy than any other team with a fighting chance. A win against Vancouver on Saturday would be huge for their chances to finish above a Wild Card spot, but even then it may not be enough.
Anyway, here's Evander:
Previous: 3-3 draw at RSL | Next: 9/28 at VAN
What’s left to say about the Whitecaps? They did just fine against a good Houston side midweek in a 1-1 draw, then looked overwhelmed against a great Galaxy side with a 4-2 loss over the weekend. That just about sums it up, right?
Previous: 4-2 loss at LA | Next: 9/28 vs. POR
Stealing a point from Inter Miami in stoppage time is all well and good, but NYCFC got smacked by the Union midweek in a 5-1 loss. New York City are now winless in their last nine MLS games and down to seventh in the East. They’re likely going to avoid having to deal with a Wild Card game, but no one in the East’s big three will be scared of this side heading into the playoffs.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. MIA | Next: 9/28 at RBNY
The Union look more and more like the Union every week now. They took New York City FC behind the woodshed midweek in a 5-1 win, then gave D.C. United the same treatment in a 4-0 win on Sunday. Even stuck down in ninth, they look like the scariest of the bunch below the big three in the East.
They still have plenty of work to do to make it over the line, though. They have Atlanta, Orlando, Columbus and Cincy to close the season.
Previous: 4-0 win vs. DC | Next: 9/28 vs. ATL
It’s now two wins in 15 games for the Red Bulls after a midweek loss to Chicago and a 2-2 draw against Atlanta. Somehow, they’re still fourth in the East.
The underlying numbers are much, much better than their record, but this team clearly needs a boost in attack. Emil Forsberg should be back soon. Maybe even in time for the Hudson River Derby on Saturday. Will he have enough time to get back in form? The Red Bulls' hopes of doing literally anything in the playoffs will hinge on him.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. ATL | Next: 9/28 vs. NYC
The Loons have nestled themselves into the final Wild Card spot in the West, and even have a shot at jumping Portland for eighth place after Saturday’s win over Sporting KC. New DP Kelvin Yeboah has five goals in his first five games, leading the way during Minnesota’s late-season resurgence.
They still aren’t as dangerous as the teams above them, but maybe they can keep heating up just in time for the Wild Card game. That’s a tough ask with games against Colorado, RSL and Vancouver on the way, but things are looking up for the first time since June.
Previous: 2-0 win at SKC | Next: 9/28 vs. COL
After picking up their third straight loss in a 2-0 misstep against Orlando on Wednesday, Charlotte bounced back for a necessary 4-0 win over New England on Saturday. Pep Biel scored for the first time, Liel Abada got on the board in that one and Patrick Agyemang impressed off the bench. Maybe they’ve started to work out some of the early kinks with their new attacking set-up?
At the very least, Charlotte likely sealed a playoff spot with the win. They’re three points back of fourth-place New York.
Previous: 4-0 win vs. NE | Next: 9/28 at MIA
It might be too little, too late for Dallas, but a lot of the "little" has been really impressive. They came up short despite playing well against RSL on Wednesday and followed it up with a 3-1 beatdown of LAFC. Petar Musa scored his 15th goal of the year in that one and Logan Farrington has four goals and eight assists in 1,070 minutes this season. You have to wonder where they’d be with Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco healthy all season.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. LAFC | Next: 9/28 vs. ORL
In a vacuum, earning comeback draws against Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls is a pretty decent week. The Five Stripes will be extremely disappointed to throw away a stoppage-time lead at New York, though. They haven’t stepped up this season to take control of games when it truly matters. That’s a major reason why they’re 11th in the East and growing more likely to miss the playoffs each week.
At least Alexey Miranchuk showed he has this in his bag:
Previous: 2-2 draw at RBNY | Next: 9/28 at PHI
Toronto are officially in trouble. Losses to Columbus and Colorado last week have them sitting on the cusp of the playoff line with just three games left. There’s a three-point gap between them and 12th-place Nashville, and Toronto have played a game more than everyone behind them. They close the year with a winnable game against Chicago, then matchups with Red Bulls and Inter Miami. Odds are this team misses out on the playoffs.
Previous: 2-0 loss at COL | Next: 9/28 at CHI
D.C.’s playoff hopes have been oscillating somewhat wildly the last few weeks. A 4-0 whomping from the Union over the weekend sent them tumbling down the standings. They’re still within three points of the line, but they’re sitting 13th in the East.
Previous: 4-0 loss at PHI | Next: 9/28 vs. CLB
Nashville aren’t going down quietly. A win over Chicago and an even more impressive 2-2 draw against Cincinnati have them right in the middle of the race for the last playoff spot in the East.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. CIN | Next: 9/28 at NE
For a moment there, CF Montréal found themselves ninth in the East. After a four-point week that featured a 2-0 win over Chicago, Montréal have taken seven points from their last three games and kept themselves alive. They still have an uphill battle, but the rest of their schedule is manageable. Games against San Jose, Atlanta, Charlotte and NYCFC are all winnable.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. CHI | Next: 9/28 vs. SJ
Austin pulled out an impressive 1-1 draw at LAFC midweek, but a bicycle kick from Coco Carrasquilla handed them a 1-0 loss to Houston and put a nail in their coffin. With four games left, they need to close a seven-point gap between them and ninth place.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. HOU | Next: 9/28 vs. RSL
St. Louis won the battle of the two worst teams in the West with a 2-1 win over San Jose. That will not rescue their playoff hopes.
Previous: 2-1 win at SJ | Next: 9/28 vs. SKC
That’s that for Chicago. Losses to Nashville and Montréal last week have practically ensured they’ll miss the playoffs for the seventh straight year. They’ve made it twice since the end of the 2009 season.
One last time this year before the Chicago Fire FC season flow chart starts up again next year…
I can see it → Oh, no → Oh, yikes, no → Well, maybe → Nope → But let’s just… → Oh, ok immediate no on that → But what if they tweak this → This looks better! → OH NO. THEY GOT ME AGAIN → No. → I’m not falling for that → No, forever. → Offseason → I can see it.
You’re at “No, Forever.”
Previous: 2-0 loss at MTL | Next: 9/28 vs. TOR
SKC put in an admirable performance in their 4-1 midweek win over Colorado. They’re still not going to make the playoffs.
They might win the US Open Cup, though. They’ll visit LAFC in the final Wednesday in what’s by far their biggest game of the season. If they play like they did against Colorado, they’ve got a shot.
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. MIN | Next: 9/28 at STL
The 4-0 loss to Charlotte over the weekend probably wraps things up for the Revs this year.
There have been very few positive moments this season and the on-field dust-up between Carles Gil and Xavier Arreaga, plus the clumsy red card for Dylan Borrero during that 4-0 loss, hint at a team that isn’t exactly enjoying the growth process under head coach Caleb Porter.
This year has been bad. Very bad.
Previous: 4-0 loss at CLT | Next: 9/28 vs. NSH
I’ll pass it off to Jeremy Ebobisse.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. STL | Next: 9/28 at MTL