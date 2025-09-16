Power Rankings: Charlotte FC take top spot from Philadelphia Union

What a week in MLS.
Charlotte FC won, Minnesota United frustrated a possession-based team, Evander scored a match-winner, and the Columbus Crew and Atlanta United played a wild game. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does get a little rush out of moving your team down a few spots, though.
Idan Toklomati delivered a hat trick in front of a raucous Bank of America Stadium crowd and Charlotte cruised past Inter Miami to make it NINE. STRAIGHT. WINS. One more win and they’ll have the MLS record streak outright.
Just before starting this torrid run, they’d only won twice in 12 games. Since then, the ball hasn’t stopped bouncing their way. Statistically, they’ve actually been… well, slightly worse, according to the advanced metrics.
The counter-point, as always, is: “Who cares?” Charlotte are on an all-time heater.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. MIA | Next: 9/20 at NYC
Sometimes you get Looned. It is what it is.
But now San Diego are in real danger of missing out on the Supporters' Shield and a first-place finish in the Western Conference. The Loons are lurking, and Vancouver are thriving. There’s plenty of work to do over the final four games.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. MIN | Next: 9/20 at ATL
We could all use a little more rest, right?
Vancouver's 7-0 demolition of the Union is proof positive of that. In their first game since Aug. 23, Vancouver clobbered Philadelphia to earn maybe the most impressive result of the year, given the circumstances. The Whitecaps are now five points back of the Shield-leading Union with two games in hand on everyone in front of them.
They have six games left to earn their first major trophy, and the schedule is relatively favorable. Matches against Sporting KC, Portland, San Jose and Dallas are must-wins. Based on how they played on Saturday and how well Thomas Müller has fit into this side, they'll certainly like their odds.
Previous: 7-0 win vs. PHI | Next: 9/20 at SKC
Uhhh… well… that was…
Anyway, Philly have a US Open Cup semifinal against Nashville on Tuesday, and they’re still on top of the Shield standings thanks to nearly everyone else showing a similar amount of disinterest in winning this thing. There are four MLS games left and multiple trophies on the line. Best to move on quickly.
Previous: 7-0 loss at VAN | Next: 9/20 vs. NE
Only the Loons could turn a match in which they were outshot 28-6 and outpossessed 67% to 33% into a 3-1 win over the conference leaders, where absolutely no one is surprised at the outcome. They opened the scoring with, what else, a goal off a corner, and then got increasingly spectacular from there. They capped their late charge with this.
Minnesota are now two points behind San Diego and just three points behind Philadelphia in the Shield race. Their methods have been…unconventional, but, clearly, they’ve gotten the job done. We’re watching one of the more remarkable MLS seasons in recent memory here. If they can turn “we counter and score from set-pieces” into a Shield, it'll be an all-timer.
Previous: 3-1 win at SD | Next: 9/20 vs. CHI
Seattle were on their way to a 2-1 win over the bottom-dwelling Galaxy before allowing a late equalizer. They might be regretting that one on Decision Day if they miss out on a home playoff spot.
Maybe a trip to see their good friends at Inter Miami Tuesday can get them refocused and back on track.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. LA | Next: 9/16 at MIA
The theme of Cincy’s season has been continuous rescue efforts from their match winners when the team isn’t at their best. Against Nashville on Saturday night, with their Shield hopes potentially hanging in the balance, they weren’t at their best.
Enter Evander.
He’s at 17 goals and 10 assists on the season. And Cincy are within two points of the league’s top spot with four games to go.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. NSH | Next: 9/20 at LA
Dropping points to D.C. United, despite being up a man from the 57th minute onward, is no way to thrive in a playoff race. To be fair, Orlando peppered the D.C. goal for most of the game and just couldn’t find a break.
Regardless, they’re sixth in the crowded East with five games to go. The next four are against Nashville, Cincinnati, Columbus and Vancouver. Should they grab a home playoff spot, they’ll certainly have earned it.
Previous: 1-1 draw at DC | Next: 9/20 vs. NSH
It’s tough to assess exactly where the Herons stand right now. They’re sitting eight in the East after a disastrous 3-0 loss to Charlotte, but they still have four games in hand on Shield-leading Philadelphia. Wins in those four games would place them at the top of the league standings. Still, they were off the level against Charlotte, and the matches are coming at speed now.
They’ll face Seattle Tuesday in a Leagues Cup 2025 final rematch and will have two games a week for the next three weeks.
Previous: 3-0 loss at CLT | Next: 9/16 vs. SEA
Son Heung-Min scored inside the first minute and LAFC were off and running to a 4-2 win over San Jose in front of a record crowd at Levi’s Stadium.
Denis Bouanga followed up Son’s opener with a hat trick to make it 18 goals on the season. He’s two away from matching his career high and average. He’s scored exactly 20 goals in each of his two full seasons in MLS.
Previous: 4-2 win at SJ | Next: 9/17 at RSL
NYCFC keep creeping up the standings. After a 3-1 win over Chicago, they’re sitting seventh in the East with a game in hand on the two teams in front of them and two games in hand on the four teams at the top of the conference. Only six points separate them and third-place Charlotte.
It seems official: They’ve earned the coveted “no one wants to see them in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs” tag as we head towards the postseason.
Previous: 3-1 win at CHI | Next: 9/17 vs. CLB
The Crew were on track to hand out an all-time beatdown in Atlanta and then nearly squandered a 5-0 lead. A win is a win, though. And they really needed that one. They’re in fifth place for now, but they have a game in hand on everyone they’re chasing.
Unfortunately, the task at hand got a whole lot harder with the news that Diego Rossi will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a hamstring injury.
Previous: 5-4 win at ATL | Next: 9/17 at NYC
Little is going right for Nashville at the moment. They were just fine against Cincy for most of the match, but forgot to keep an eye on Evander in stoppage time, resulting in a 2-1 loss. They’ve won just once in their last six MLS games and have watched their Shield hopes evaporate. They’re in real trouble of missing out on a home playoff spot now.
They also have to regroup quickly. A US Open Cup semifinal against Philadelphia awaits them Tuesday.
Previous: 2-1 loss at CIN | Next: 9/20 at ORL
Portland earned a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls and pulled themselves to within three points of fourth-place Seattle. The Sounders have a game in hand (and fifth-place LAFC have two games in hand), but the Timbers still have a real shot of at least jumping ahead of their biggest rival.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. RBNY | Next: 9/20 at HOU
With a chance to put five points between themselves and the playoff line (with a game in hand by the way), the Fire did…not do that in a 3-1 loss to NYCFC.
They’ve got five games to end their playoff drought. The next three are against Minnesota, Columbus and Inter Miami in that order. Tough sledding.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. NYC | Next: 9/20 at MIN
A 2-0 loss against Dallas didn’t make for an ideal weekend. They can erase that from their minds pretty quickly, though, if they make their way to the US Open Cup final. They face Minnesota in the semifinal Wednesday night.
Previous: 2-0 loss at DAL | Next: 9/21 vs. SEA
Previous: 2-1 win vs. HOU | Next: 9/20 at DAL
Chicago keep leaving the window open for the Red Bulls and the Red Bulls insist on keeping it closed. They had a chance to jump back into a playoff spot, but allowed a 73rd-minute winner to Portland’s Antony instead.
Previous: 2-1 loss at POR | Next: 9/20 at MTL
The Quakes came out in front of a packed house and immediately went down 1-0. It got worse from there in a 4-2 loss to LAFC, which put San Jose’s playoff hopes in danger.
Their defensive issues have played a serious role in their inability to leap up the Western Conference standings and it may likely be what keeps them from securing a spot in the postseason.
Previous: 4-2 loss vs. LAFC | Next: 9/20 vs. STL
Previous: 2-1 win vs. SKC | Next: 9/17 vs. LAFC
If you’re going to potentially save your season, you might as well do it against a rival. A 2-0 win over Austin has Dallas one point below the line with five games remaining. They still have to jump RSL and San Jose to get in, but they’re in position to make this interesting.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. ATX | Next: 9/20 vs. COL
A stoppage-time own goal could very well end up being the difference between making and missing the playoffs. Their 2-1 loss to Colorado put Houston in 12th place to end the weekend. They’re only two points below the line, but they have three teams ahead of them. Two of those teams have games in hand.
Previous: 2-1 loss at COL | Next: 9/20 vs. POR
They rescued a point with a 90th-minute goal against Toronto. That wasn’t enough to rescue Caleb Porter’s job. The Revs parted ways with Porter after nearly two full seasons in New England. They remade the team in his image this offseason, and, well, here we are.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. TOR | Next: 9/20 at PHI
It may not keep them from earning the Wooden Spoon, but a 2-2 draw against Seattle is a solid point. Stealing it with a late goal had to feel pretty good, too.
Previous: 2-2 draw at SEA | Next: 9/20 vs.CIN
A 1-1 draw with New England this weekend. It could have been a 1-0 win if not for a late equalizer.
Previous: 1-1 draw at NE | Next: 9/20 at CLB
Their 2-0 win over CF Montréal very likely puts St. Louis out of Wooden Spoon contention for good. It’s the little things.
Previous: 2-0 win at MTL | Next: 9/20 at SJ
A 2-1 loss to RSL made SKC the first team to allow 60 goals this season.
Previous: 2-1 loss at RSL | Next: 9/20 vs. VAN
They got to play spoiler against Orlando despite allowing 26 shots to their six in a 1-1 draw.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. ORL | Next: 9/20 at MIA
Atlanta went down 5-0 in the first half at home and somehow worked their way back to a more respectable 5-4 loss. Respectability didn’t keep them from being eliminated from playoff contention, though.
Has anyone had a more disappointing year?
Previous: 5-4 loss vs. CLB | Next: 9/20 vs. SD
A 2-0 loss to a fellow not-so-good side, St. Louis, this weekend. They’re now in sole possession of last place in the East.
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. STL | Next: 9/20 vs. RBNY