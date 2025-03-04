Power Rankings: Are Inter Miami & LAFC the teams to beat?

The Philadelphia Union scored four times, LAFC kept a clean sheet, the LA Galaxy struggled without key players, Telasco Segovia scored for Inter Miami CF, Seattle Sounders FC kicked the ball into the wrong net and Atlanta United’s back line struggled to defend. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com and are not the sole fault of the author. However, he is at fault for at least some of this and deserves your derision for that. Sorry.
Even without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami looked just fine against Houston as they rolled to a 4-1 win in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. Luis Suárez led the line alongside newcomers Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende.
Up next, they have an extremely favorable CCC Round of 16 opponent in Jamaican side Cavalier FC. Does Messi return to the squad?
Previous: 4-1 win at HOU | Next: 3/9 vs. CLT
LAFC played what can politely be called an oppressive game of soccer against New York City FC over the weekend. It worked out in their favor, though, as the forever-underrated Ryan Hollingshead scored the deciding goal in the 86th minute of a 1-0 win.
Now… [cue dramatic music]… Columbus await in the CCC Round of 16. They haven’t exactly fared too well against the Crew lately.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. NYC | Next: 3/8 at SEA
It’s nothing new in Columbus. The Crew are doing Crew things and are one of five teams in MLS with two wins after Matchday 2.
Now, their journey back to the CCC Final begins against LAFC in the Round of 16. Things have gone really well for them against LAFC lately (see: two trophies).
Previous: 1-0 win at NE | Next: 3/8 vs. HOU
Matchday 1’s big win at Orlando felt a little fluky. Nothing felt fluky about the Union’s absolute demolition of Cincinnati over the weekend. They steamrolled an early-season Supporters’ Shield favorite in a 4-1 win that featured a hat trick from Tai Baribo. He’s got five goals in two games this year and is up to 14 goals in 20 MLS starts.
Baribo isn’t the only one standing out, though. New central midfielder Jovan Lukić has immediately looked like a solidifying force in Bradley Carnell’s 4-2-2-2 setup, and homegrown fullback Frankie Westfield looks the part.
It’s definitely so far, so good for Philly in a new era. But we’ve seen plenty of high-pressing, Energy Drink Soccer-adjacent teams roll early in the season before. That includes Carnell’s 2023 St. Louis side. Are Philly going to stay consistent as the year goes on?
Previous: 4-1 win vs. CIN | Next: 3/8 at NE
Oh no.
As soon as Seattle remember to stop kicking the ball in their own net, they’ll be just fine.
They’ve got Cruz Azul waiting for them in the CCC Round of 16. That includes a matchup with former MLS standouts Mateusz Bogusz and Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Previous: 2-0 loss at RSL | Next: 3/8 vs. LAFC
Evander got on the board. That’s the only positive takeaway from Cincy getting dump-trucked by the Union over the weekend.
Can they rebound in CCC against Tigres?
Previous: 4-1 loss at PHI | Next: 3/8 vs. TOR
Wilfried Zaha didn’t make an impact until the second half against Atlanta, but he caused chaos on Charlotte’s first goal and sealed the game on their second. The Crown rolled to a 2-0 win that showed why you can expect them to rack up plenty of points this year. As soon as the game state flips in their favor, they’ll be a nightmare to break down.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. ATL | Next: 3/9 at MIA
Brian White nodded home a late winner as Vancouver picked up a 2-1 win over the Galaxy. It’s worth pointing out that White has quietly scored 15 goals in each of the last two seasons. He’s right on track for that again. And the Whitecaps are on track for a stellar start. They’re one of three teams in the Western Conference with six points so far.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. LA | Next: 3/8 vs. MTL
Legend says the ball is often prone to telling the truth in moments of potential subterfuge. Kelvin Yeboah’s game-winning goal immediately after a reversed penalty call this weekend gave us one of those moments.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. MTL | Next: 3/8 at SJ
Yeah, the competition hasn’t been the stiffest, but six points from two games is a massive step forward for last year’s Wooden Spoon-winning side.
Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez scored early and the Quakes survived playing with 10 men for most of the second half in a 2-1 win at Sporting KC. The Bruce Arena era is off to a predictably competent start.
Previous: 2-1 win at SKC | Next: 3/8 vs. MIN
New York got off and running after getting every possible bounce in their favor on Mohammed Sofo’s first-ever MLS goal.
Once Emil Forsberg added a second 23 minutes later, the Red Bulls were in total control against a toothless Nashville side.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. NSH | Next: 3/8 at ATL
After their 2-0 loss at Charlotte, Atlanta are on two games and two second halves that looked significantly worse than the first. That’s what happens when defensive mistakes flip the game state. Straightforward long balls over the top are causing real issues for a back line missing both starting fullbacks.
Previous: 2-0 loss at CLT | Next: 3/8 vs. RBNY
After Matchday 1's impressive road win over the Galaxy, San Diego’s home opener could have gone better. They failed to find the net in a 0-0 draw and, among other things, watched as DP attacker Chucky Lozano left the match in the first half with an injury. On the bright side, they limited St. Louis to just 0.1 xG on two shots. Also, four points from your first two games ain’t bad.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. STL | Next: 3/8 at RSL
César Araújo clipped a free kick off the inside of the post and 6-foot-3 (!) right back Alex Freeman scored in his first start as Orlando rolled to a 4-2 win over Toronto. It’s a nice bounce back from last week’s loss to Philadelphia, but it’s hard to know how much to take from a win over Toronto.
Previous: 4-2 win vs. TOR | Next: 3/8 at NYC
FC Dallas' defending hasn’t been anything to write home about, but the one-two punch of Lucho Acosta and Petar Musa is for real. Musa had a goal and an assist, and Acosta opened his FC Dallas account in a 3-3 comeback draw at Colorado. As Acosta becomes more comfortable, Dallas’s attack will be increasingly tough to handle.
Previous: 3-3 draw at COL | Next: 3/8 vs. CHI
Rafael Navarro scored twice and Keegan Rosenberry found the net accidentally, but the Rapids' defense didn’t hold up against FC Dallas. An early 2-0 lead turned into a 3-3 draw that needed a late rescue operation to salvage a point.
Previous: 3-3 draw vs. DAL | Next: 3/8 at ATX
Nothing worked in attack for New York City FC against LAFC over the weekend. The good news is they won’t have a tougher pair of back-to-back games than away to Miami and LAFC the rest of the season.
Previous: 1-0 loss at LAFC | Next: 3/8 vs. ORL
There aren’t many MLS teams, if any, that could thrive with the Galaxy’s current injury list. They’re missing too much firepower, have basically a new midfield and offseason departures aren’t helping. Shiny trophy is still shiny, but it's not going great!
Previous: 2-1 loss at VAN | Next: 3/9 vs. STL
Austin’s revamped attack hasn’t blown anyone away to start the season. They were shut out at Portland over the weekend and are toward the bottom of the way-too-early xG standings. To be fair: We’re still waiting to see new DP Myrto Uzuni join fellow DPs Brandon Vazquez and Osman Bukari in the starting XI.
Previous: 1-0 loss at POR | Next: 3/8 vs. COL
In attack, St. Louis had a performance to forget against San Diego. They took two whole shots against the expansion side. At least they managed to come away with a point?
Previous: 0-0 draw at SD | Next: 3/9 at LA
Chicago were doing just fine against D.C. United until Jacob Murrell’s absurd overhead kick swiped away two points.
The Fire can take solace in Hugo Cuypers scoring twice in the 2-2 draw and they created 3.4 xG worth of chances. Their attack is clearly improved. But through two games… that defense, woof. D.C. created 3.8 xG worth of chances, just one week after they gifted Columbus several goals.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. DC | Next: 3/8 at DAL
RSL came out on top of an ugly game between two CCC teams thanks to Nouhou's own goal and Forster Ajago’s first MLS goal. A 2-0 win over Seattle should give them a little confidence after crashing out of CCC against Herediano.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. SEA | Next: 3/8 vs. SD
It may not have been totally on purpose, but new DP 10 David Da Costa opened his Timbers account at the perfect time. An in-swinging free kick in the 89th minute snuck past his teammates and Austin keeper Brad Stuver to give Portland a 1-0 win. Also, the clean sheet has to feel good after last week’s performance against Vancouver.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. ATX | Next: 3/8 at NSH
Jacob Murrell.
Maybe a shot? Maybe just throwing his foot out at the ball to send it back toward goal? Definitely an AT&T Goal of the Year candidate. Murrell’s equalizer gave D.C. a well-earned point after the Black-and-Red created a ton of chances on the road.
Previous: 2-2 draw at CHI | Next: 3/8 vs. SKC
Nashville went down early and never recovered against the Red Bulls. There are ideas in place, but alongside St. Louis and New England they're one of three teams yet to score this year.
Previous: 2-0 loss at RBNY | Next: 3/8 vs. POR
Montréal are doing their best in the middle of a seven-game road trip to start the year. After this weekend’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota, they’ve kicked off the year giving up two late winners. It could be tough sledding for a while for a very raw team. Per FBref, they’re the youngest side in the league by minutes played.
Previous: 1-0 loss at MIN | Next: 3/8 at VAN
The Revs are still trying to get a revamped roster clicking. It might take a while. They’re still looking for win No. 1 after falling to the Crew.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. CLB | Next: 3/8 vs. PHI
The Dynamo won’t be the only team to look overwhelmed against Inter Miami this year. Still, early-season returns haven’t been promising for a Houston side still looking for their first win.
Previous: 4-1 loss vs. MIA | Next: 3/8 at CLB
It could be a long year.
After falling short to Inter Miami in CCC, Sporting KC went down 2-0 against San Jose within the first 20 minutes and couldn’t find an equalizer in the second half despite playing up a man for 40+ minutes. Stretching back to last year, they’ve lost nine games in a row across all competitions.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. SJ | Next: 3/8 at DC
Toronto made a rout at Orlando seem closer than it was with two late goals, so at least there’s that. They visit Cincy on Saturday before finally heading home next week. Maybe they can pick up their first win there?
Previous: 4-2 loss at ORL | Next: 3/8 at CIN