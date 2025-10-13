Decision Day: Clinch scenarios, biggest races to know

Playoff Scenarios

It all comes down to Decision Day.

Two Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs places remain, with four Western Conference teams battling for a postseason spot.

Elsewhere, three Eastern Conference squads can lock up home-field advantage, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC and San Diego FC fight for the West's No. 1 seed.

FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas

Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Dallas win at Vancouver or...
  2. Dallas draw at Vancouver AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
  3. Dallas draw at Vancouver AND Salt Lake lose/draw at St. Louis or...
  4. San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Colorado lose vs. LAFC or...
  5. San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis or...
  6. Colorado lose vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Salt Lake win at St. Louis or...
  2. Salt Lake draw at St. Louis AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
  3. Salt Lake draw at St. Louis AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
  4. San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Colorado lose vs. LAFC
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Colorado win vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose/draw at St. Louis or...
  2. Colorado win vs. LAFC AND Dallas lose/draw at Vancouver or...
  3. Colorado draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
  4. Colorado draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
  5. Colorado draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. San Jose win vs. Austin AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis or...
  2. San Jose win vs. Austin AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Dallas lose at Vancouver or...
  3. San Jose win vs. Austin AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis AND Dallas lose at Vancouver
WEST NO. 1 SEED
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference if:

  1. Vancouver win/draw vs. Dallas or...
  2. San Diego lose/draw at Portland
San Diego FC logo
San Diego FC

San Diego will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference if:

  1. San Diego win at Portland AND Vancouver loss vs. Dallas
HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC

Charlotte will clinch home-field advantage in Round One Best-of-3 Series if:

  1. Charlotte win vs. Philadelphia or...
  2. Charlotte draw vs. Philadelphia AND New York City lose/draw vs. Seattle or...
  3. Nashville lose/draw vs. Miami AND New York City lose vs. Seattle
New York City Football Club logo
New York City Football Club

New York City will clinch home-field advantage in Round One Best-of-3 Series if:

  1. New York City win vs. Seattle AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Philadelphia or...
  2. New York City draw vs. Seattle AND Charlotte lose vs. Philadelphia AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Miami
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville will clinch home-field advantage in Round One Best-of-3 Series if:

  1. Nashville win vs. Miami AND Charlotte lose vs. Philadelphia AND New York City lose/draw vs. Seattle
