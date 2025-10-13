Pochettino hints at changes as USMNT host Australia 

The US men’s national team passed a key ‘gut check’ moment in central Texas over the weekend, rallying from an early deficit to earn a 1-1 draw – and largely control the run of play – against a tough Ecuador side at Austin FC ’s Q2 Stadium.

“They beat Canada in Canada; I think we need to respect, and we really respect. They are going to be another good test, like Ecuador, for us.”

“Progression is progression. And when you feel the progression, I think it's good,” Pochettino told reporters in his matchday-1 press conference on Monday afternoon, pointing to the Socceroos’ resilient 1-0 smash-and-grab win over Canada in Montreal on Friday. “Australia, that is a team [who are] very aggressive, and they came from a very good run of games.

That performance was encouraging for the Yanks and their supporters. Still, they know there’s no substitute for victory, and that fuels the urgency to take a more tangible step forward vs. Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids , on Tuesday evening.

“You say, OK, if something works, why are we going to change?” he mused. “But I think my answer is, if we play well against Ecuador, I think it's a good opportunity also to keep improving and showing maybe different approach to the game, and maybe to change the system, to change the players.”

He also hinted at a different tactical approach from the 3-4-2-1 formation in possession which has been so promising across their past two outings.

“I think it's going to be a good opportunity to maybe give the possibility to some players to perform and to play,” said ‘Poch’ of his personnel decisions, which also hinge on avoiding any possibility of sending members of his squad back to their clubs with injuries or excess fatigue.

Add in the coach’s desire to give other players minutes with which to state their case for a greater role, and it’s likely that the starting lineup will look different at DSGP, the exurban Denver venue that lives in US legend as the site of the epic 2013 ‘Snowclasico’ World Cup qualifying win over Costa Rica.

USMNT faithful will watch keenly to see if talismanic attacker Christian Pulisic is able to start this match after an ankle issue limited him to a substitute’s role on Friday, while Pochettino revealed that Antonee “Jedi” Robinson remains limited by knee discomfort that rules him out for this second game of the October window.

Battling the elements

It wasn’t quite blizzard conditions on Monday. But the difference from sultry Austin was stark, with cold winds and temperatures 40 or so degrees Fahrenheit lower than those the Yanks had experienced on their last step, prompting players and staff to bundle up in winter gear during their training session.

“We need to pay attention that we change from Austin to Denver, the conditions are completely different. And you saw we suffer, no? We suffer,” said Pochettino with a grin. “Players that maybe they can tomorrow have the opportunity to perform and say, ‘be careful, because I am knocking on the door, and I can be there also in the World Cup.’ … for sure, maybe will be, we are going to [make] changes, and maybe change the shape.”

Like several other nations who’ve already booked a place at next summer’s World Cup, the Aussies are touring North America to familiarize themselves with both the environment and potential opponents they’ll be experiencing in 2026.

After a difficult chapter in their AFC qualification campaign that saw them flirt with disaster via setbacks against Bahrain and Indonesia, the Socceroos replaced longtime boss Graham Arnold with former player Tony Popovic just over a year ago. They haven’t looked back, embarking on an ongoing 12-match unbeaten streak (9w-0L-3D) that powered them to an automatic qualification spot for ‘26 with none of the playoff drama that’s accompanied several of their previous Mundial adventures.

As the CanMNT learned in Quebec, it’s involved a generally conservative, reactive game model reliant on defensive solidity, transition attacks and set-piece strength. Australia soaked up heavy pressure from Jesse Marsch’s side for long stretches before snatching an opportunistic late winner from Watford winger Nestory Irankunda.

“They are in a different process than us,” said Pochettino of the Socceroos. “We need progression, we need to build something; they are more solid in the ideas, and I don't believe that they are going to change in the way that they are going to play.