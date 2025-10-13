Essentials

Decision Day: 10 players who will decide the drama

The biggest players show up in the biggest games, which is why Decision Day has all the makings of a star-filled extravaganza.

Here are 10 names to watch as the 2025 regular season comes to a dramatic close in the final matchday before the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

CLUB_2025 MIA_Messi_Lionel_MLS-OBJ-000396
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Messi, the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, is making a convincing case to become the first-ever back-to-back winner. He's also looking to add another trophy to his collection: the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Inter Miami's iconic No. 10 has a league-best 26 goals, to go along with 18 assists. His 44 goal contributions in a single season are second-best all-time behind Carlos Vela's 49 in 2019.

Will the GOAT make more history on Decision Day?

LAFC_2025_Bouanga_Denis_MLS-OBJ-0000CX
Denis Bouanga
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

With 24 goals this season, LAFC's superstar winger narrowly trails Messi in the Golden Boot race. The Gabon international has been on fire lately, with 10 goals in his last six games.

As the Black & Gold fight for the Western Conference No. 2 seed, expect Bouanga to play a key role alongside Son Heung-Min. They've become arguably the most dangerous one-two punch in MLS.

NSH_2025_Surridge_Sam_MLS-OBJ-0003DI
Sam Surridge
Forward · Nashville SC

Surridge has been in the Golden Boot running since the beginning of the season. The All-Star forward currently occupies third place, three goals (23) behind Messi for the top spot.

A top-four spot in the East, and the home-field advantage that comes with it, is still possible for Nashville. Those dreams largely hinge on Surridge's partnership with fellow forward Hany Mukhtar.

VAN_Müller_Thomas_MLS-OBJ-000ATL
Thomas Müller
Midfielder · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Since joining the Whitecaps in early August, Müller has helped Vancouver reach first place in the Western Conference.

The Germany and Bayern Munich legend has 11 goal contributions (7g/4a) in seven games across all competitions. He also helped the 'Caps win a fourth consecutive Canadian Championship title.

With one game left, the Whitecaps can lock up the top seed in the West with a victory or a draw against FC Dallas and enjoy home-field advantage through the Western Conference Final, should they get there.

CLT_Zaha_Wilfried_MLS-OBJ-0007WC
Wilfried Zaha
Forward · Charlotte FC
  • Decision Day: Saturday vs. Philadelphia Union (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

In his first MLS season, Zaha has contributed 9g/10a and helped Charlotte earn a club-record 56 points. The Premier League alum and Ivory Coast international also stepped up as Charlotte rattled off an MLS-record nine-game winning streak from mid-July to mid-September.

Now fourth in the East on the total wins tiebreaker, Charlotte have New York City FC hot on their heels as they prepare to face Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union. Can his side lock up home-field advantage in Round One?

NYC_2025_Martinez_Alonso_MLS-OBJ-0003E6
Alonso Martínez
Forward · New York City Football Club

Perhaps the most under-the-radar player on this list, Martínez has become NYCFC's talisman over the past two seasons, topping his impressive 16 goals in 2024 with 17 so far this year. The only other NYCFC player to score 15+ in consecutive seasons? David Villa.

Led by the Costa Rican international, the Cityzens are enjoying their best season since lifting the 2021 MLS Cup. They enter Decision Day fifth in the East, and could leapfrog Charlotte for fourth (and get home-field advantage in Round One).

ORL_2025_Ojeda_Martin_MLS-OBJ-0001EU
Martín Ojeda
Midfielder · Orlando City

The creative hub of Orlando City's attack, Ojeda has enjoyed a career year. The Argentine playmaker is the first player in club history to record 30 or more goal contributions (16g/15a) in a regular-season campaign.

As a result, Orlando are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Currently seventh in the East, they could finish anywhere from sixth to ninth depending on their result at Toronto FC.

SD_2025_Dreyer_Anders_MLS-OBJ-00081N
Anders Dreyer
Midfielder · San Diego FC

Largely viewed as the MLS Newcomer of the Year favorite, don't count Dreyer out of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race either.

Guiding SDFC to an expansion-record 60 points, the Danish international's 35 goal contributions (17g/18a) are second only to Messi this year.

Victory at Portland, combined with a Vancouver loss against Dallas, would make SDFC the second expansion team to win the West in their inaugural season, following St. Louis CITY SC in 2023.

CHI_2025_Zinckernagel_Philip_MLS-OBJ-0007XO
Philip Zinckernagel
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC
  • Decision Day: Saturday at New England Revolution (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Another Dane who's lighting up the league in his debut MLS season, Zinckernagel has produced an impressive 14g/15a to help guide Chicago Fire FC to their first playoff berth since 2017.

Currently eighth in the East, the Fire could potentially climb out of the Wild Card spots if they win at the New England Revolution and other results go their way on Decision Day.

RSL_2025_Luna_Diego_MLS-OBJ-0000KO
Diego Luna
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

The 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year and rising US men's national team star is Real Salt Lake's unquestioned centerpiece, contributing 9g/7a this season.

All eyes will be on Luna as he aims to lead RSL to a Decision Day win at St. Louis that would clinch a Wild Card berth for the Claret-and-Cobalt.

Colorado, Dallas and San Jose are also vying for the West's final two playoff spots, making for a drama-filled race.

