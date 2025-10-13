Canada ready for "high-level" friendly vs. Colombia

The Canadian men’s national team had plenty to be thankful for on Canadian Thanksgiving Monday.
It’s been a year where they've risen to an all-time high of No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings and secured confidence-boosting wins against strong opponents, including the United States, Ukraine, Romania and Wales.
Yet, they're still seeking the program’s first-ever victory against a top-15-ranked nation.
Enter Tuesday night's friendly against No. 13-ranked Colombia at Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of the New York Red Bulls (8 pm ET | TSN, RDS, OneSoccer).
“When we had the opportunity to play Colombia, I jumped on it immediately because between the way they play, the types of players they have, the success they’ve had in recent years, and the mentality they’ll bring – all of these things will feel like what a high-level opponent at the World Cup will feel like,” head coach Jesse Marsch told reporters Monday.
"In every window along the way, we've created this checklist, and we have an opportunity to achieve a new high for the program."
After falling 1-0 to Australia on Friday, Les Rouges will hope to bounce back and beat Los Cafeteros, who thrashed Mexico 4-0 on Sunday.
“There was disappointment that we didn't get the result against Australia, especially given how we managed the game,” Marsch said.
“We felt like we let it slip, and we have to learn from that and make sure that that doesn't happen at the World Cup.”
Best lineup likely
With few windows remaining between now and co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Marsch has emphasized competition within the squad.
As such, he hinted at what's expected to be the best possible lineup against Colombia, name-dropping three of his starting XI.
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will return to the lineup, alongside former Loons striker Tani Oluwaseyi, who recently scored his first goal with LaLiga’s CF Villarreal. He also confirmed FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio among the starters.
“One of the toughest things that I think about in this role is trying to make a decision on which one of the guys is going to be our starting goalkeeper for the World Cup... but in the end, I don’t think I can make a wrong decision,” Marsch said of the battle between St. Clair and Portland’s Maxime Crépeau.
“[Crépeau] was very good against Australia... and I expect the same from Dayne.”
Osorio’s Colombian roots
When the CanMNT defeated the USMNT in Hamilton during 2022 World Cup qualifying, Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio waved a Canada flag over his head, while also draping himself in Colombia’s tricolor.
As he prepares to face the nation he grew up supporting for the first time, the memories of watching them as a child flooded back.
“I have a very special feeling for Colombia, and it has always been a very good country in football... I think my grandfather wants us to draw,” Osorio said Monday.
“One of my favourite moments was their game against [1998 World Cup] Tunisia, which they won, and I remember my grandparents let me stay home to watch the game.”
Now 33, Osorio is fighting for a spot at a second World Cup. A good performance against his country of heritage could help his case.
“For me now, every camp, every training session, every game, is important to show that I can contribute to this team, and the same goes for everybody else,” Osorio said, having returned to Marsch’s team this window after missing out in September.
“I think there's a balance of knowing the reality, but also not putting too much pressure, that it stops me from being myself and showing the qualities that I can bring, and maybe something different that I can bring to the team in certain games or moments.”