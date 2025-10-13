Canada ready for "high-level" friendly vs. Colombia

The Canadian men’s national team had plenty to be thankful for on Canadian Thanksgiving Monday.

"In every window along the way, we've created this checklist, and we have an opportunity to achieve a new high for the program."

“When we had the opportunity to play Colombia, I jumped on it immediately because between the way they play, the types of players they have, the success they’ve had in recent years, and the mentality they’ll bring – all of these things will feel like what a high-level opponent at the World Cup will feel like,” head coach Jesse Marsch told reporters Monday.

Enter Tuesday night's friendly against No. 13-ranked Colombia at Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of the New York Red Bulls (8 pm ET | TSN, RDS, OneSoccer).

It’s been a year where they've risen to an all-time high of No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings and secured confidence-boosting wins against strong opponents, including the United States, Ukraine, Romania and Wales.

“We felt like we let it slip, and we have to learn from that and make sure that that doesn't happen at the World Cup.”

“There was disappointment that we didn't get the result against Australia, especially given how we managed the game,” Marsch said.

After falling 1-0 to Australia on Friday, Les Rouges will hope to bounce back and beat Los Cafeteros, who thrashed Mexico 4-0 on Sunday.

Bit by bit, the picture becomes clearer. Our World Cup prep continues tomorrow! Peu à peu, l'image devient plus claire. Notre préparation pour la Coupe du Monde se poursuit demain!

Best lineup likely

With few windows remaining between now and co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Marsch has emphasized competition within the squad.

As such, he hinted at what's expected to be the best possible lineup against Colombia, name-dropping three of his starting XI.

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will return to the lineup, alongside former Loons striker Tani Oluwaseyi, who recently scored his first goal with LaLiga’s CF Villarreal. He also confirmed FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio among the starters.

“One of the toughest things that I think about in this role is trying to make a decision on which one of the guys is going to be our starting goalkeeper for the World Cup... but in the end, I don’t think I can make a wrong decision,” Marsch said of the battle between St. Clair and Portland’s Maxime Crépeau.