Portland Timbers: What we learned in 2024 & what comes next

First they were down. And then they were up. And then they were down again. And then they were way, way up again. And then finally they went so far down that they ended up in hell, on the wrong side of a 5-0 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs thrashing that led to a locker room blow-up and a potential offseason overhaul.

I’d like to offer a mea culpa to Portland head coach Phil Neville and my co-worker Bradley Wright-Phillips. Early on in the season, Neville called Evander “the best No. 10 in the league” – I’m granting him the courtesy of assuming the “besides Messi” part was left unsaid – and BWP said the Brazilian was “MVP quality.” And I scoffed. Almost everyone did.

They were both probably right. I don’t think any No. 10 in MLS was actually better than Evander, who put up 15g/19a this year. So check that box for Phil. And in most seasons, in which the MLS player pool was composed strictly of mortals, 15g/19a would be MVP quality. Inarguably. So check that box for Bradley.

Evander is, in short, the type of player you pay big for, then build around for a half-decade or more, putting up MVP-esque numbers and powering one of the league's most prolific attacks. He was the successor to Diego Valeri.

The problem is, Evander’s the one who blew his top after the Whitecaps thrashing, and did so both in the locker room and on social media where everyone could see it. This has come in the midst of some pretty public – and reportedly kind of contentious – contract negotiations.