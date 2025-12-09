Portland Timbers add Bank of America as jersey sponsor

The Portland Timbers have announced Bank of America as their new front-of-jersey partner in a multi-year deal.

Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, will be featured prominently on the Timbers’ home and away kits beginning in 2026, marking the first time it has been featured on a professional sports jersey.

This partnership is part of Bank of America’s broader, ongoing commitment to supporting communities through soccer. Bank of America is also an official sponsor for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and US Soccer.

"We’re proud to welcome Bank of America to the Timbers family, and together we are committed to making a meaningful impact in our community," said Heather Davis, CEO of the Portland Timbers.

“Bank of America’s investment goes beyond the Timbers; it’s an investment in the city of Portland. This partnership will provide valuable resources and opportunities for youth in sports, local small businesses, public schools and more."

The partnership introduces Bank of America’s Soccer with Us initiative to the Portland community. The program aims to make soccer more inclusive and accessible, and will extend this national platform across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Soccer with Us is designed to remove barriers to play and promote equity through grassroots investments in the community. The program will be activated locally through a series of youth-centric efforts, including free camps, equipment donations and infrastructure improvements.