Portland Timbers part ways with Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub

Two longtime front-office leaders at the Portland Timbers, president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub, have been relieved of their duties, the club announced Wednesday.

They’ve held dual-roles with Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL, and the decisions come after US Soccer on Monday released the full findings and recommendations of Sally Q. Yates’ independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer.

Further, general counsel Heather Davis has been named interim president of Peregrine Sports, overseeing business operations for both the Timbers and Thorns, after owner Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday he’d step aside on Thorns-related decision-making.