Portland Timbers part ways with Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Portland Timbers logo generic

Two longtime front-office leaders at the Portland Timbers, president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub, have been relieved of their duties, the club announced Wednesday.

They’ve held dual-roles with Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL, and the decisions come after US Soccer on Monday released the full findings and recommendations of Sally Q. Yates’ independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer.

Further, general counsel Heather Davis has been named interim president of Peregrine Sports, overseeing business operations for both the Timbers and Thorns, after owner Merritt Paulson announced Tuesday he’d step aside on Thorns-related decision-making.

Ned Grabavoy will remain as technical director and lead Timbers soccer operations, while Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc will continue in her role leading Thorns soccer operations.

Portland Timbers

Related Stories

Power Rankings: LAFC reclaim top spot from Philadelphia Union after Week 33
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 33)
One big question facing every MLS team revisted
More News
More News
Hany Mukhtar for MVP: Extratime makes the case for Nashville's talisman
Extratime

Hany Mukhtar for MVP: Extratime makes the case for Nashville's talisman
Andre Blake may win Goalkeeper of the Year, but is Djordje Petrovic better?
Extratime

Andre Blake may win Goalkeeper of the Year, but is Djordje Petrovic better?
Portland Timbers part ways with Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub

Portland Timbers part ways with Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez wins Week 33 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez wins Week 33 AT&T Goal of the Week
New York Red Bulls sign John Tolkin to long-term contract extension
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign John Tolkin to long-term contract extension
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 29 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 29 Positional Rankings
More News
Video
Video
Ximena Cebreros: Bridging the English, Spanish speaking MLS media & creating safe spaces
47:48

Ximena Cebreros: Bridging the English, Spanish speaking MLS media & creating safe spaces
Can a Goalkeeper Save a Season?! Check out pivotal stops in Week 33
1:27

Can a Goalkeeper Save a Season?! Check out pivotal stops in Week 33
La Tribuna: Hispanic MLS supporters in Texas explain their love for the game
7:01
Hispanic Heritage Month

La Tribuna: Hispanic MLS supporters in Texas explain their love for the game
Our picks for MVP, coach of the year, and more! | Extratime Awards Show
1:20:29

Our picks for MVP, coach of the year, and more! | Extratime Awards Show
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.