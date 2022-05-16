Player of the Week

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco named Continental Player of the Week 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco showed his game-changing ability in Week 11, earning Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors as a result.

The Argentine No. 10 took over Saturday’s 7-2 win vs. Sporting Kansas City, becoming the first player in Timbers history and the only MLS player since 2020 to record at least two goals and two assists in a game.

Those 2g/2a efforts, which included a vintage golazo, saw Portland score seven goals for the first time in club history and become the first club to do so since D.C. United on July 3, 2021. Blanco, a 34-year-old Designated Player, is in his sixth season with Portland.

Check out Blanco’s “smart choice” highlight reel below:

Blanco is the first Timbers player to earn Player of the Week recognition this year and the first to do so since Jeremy Ebobisse in Week 16 of 2020. Blanco has won three MLS Player of the Week awards in his career, which is the third-most in Timbers history behind Diego Valeri (five) and Fanendo Adi (four).

Portland will look to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they travel to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday evening (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders rise in Week 11
Portland Timbers find "different energy" in 7-goal outburst vs. Sporting KC
Portland Timbers Sebastian Blanco Player of the Week

Related Stories

Atlanta United's Ronaldo Cisneros named Continental Player of the Week
CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller named Continental Player of the Week
San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza named Week 8 Player of the Week
More News
More News
“We're missing a No. 9”: Clint Dempsey analyzes USMNT before Hall of Fame induction
National Writer: Charles Boehm

“We're missing a No. 9”: Clint Dempsey analyzes USMNT before Hall of Fame induction
Minnesota United upgrade Allianz Field pitch with new hybrid technology

Minnesota United upgrade Allianz Field pitch with new hybrid technology
Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco named Continental Player of the Week 
Player of the Week

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco named Continental Player of the Week 
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 11?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 11?
New York City FC sign defender Maxime Chanot to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

New York City FC sign defender Maxime Chanot to contract extension
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders rise in Week 11

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders rise in Week 11
More News
Video
Video
Whose season is in danger of slipping away?
1:27:59

Whose season is in danger of slipping away?
MVP race heats up, 48 goals scored, Portland Timbers set record & MORE
26:06
MLS Review Show

MVP race heats up, 48 goals scored, Portland Timbers set record & MORE
Long-range bangers and a cheeky chip! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:59

Long-range bangers and a cheeky chip! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Did Chicharito's header cross the line? Serious foul play in Houston?
2:30
Instant Replay

Did Chicharito's header cross the line? Serious foul play in Houston?
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10