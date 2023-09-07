Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday

Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has added a second AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday award to his résumé, nabbing the honors in Matchday 30 thanks to a sensational strike against Seattle Sounders FC .

Portland's club-record offseason signing, who was also recognized in Matchday 12, received 38.9% of the fan vote for his curling, long-range effort that secured a 2-2 Cascadia Cup draw at Lumen Field.

2nd place (21.5%), Alexander Ring: Austin were moments away from defeat at the New England Revolution before Ring latched onto a second ball outside the 18-yard box and hammered a left-footed blast past a diving Earl Edwards Jr. to ensure a 2-2 road draw.

3rd place (20.8%), Brayan Vera: Real Salt Lake's Rocky Mountain Cup dominance over the Colorado Rapids continued with a 2-0 victory. Vera got the party started with a rocket of a free kick that goalkeeper Marko Ilic simply couldn't stop.

4th place (18.7%), Christian Benteke: The veteran Belgian international flashed some serious ball control and dribbling skills before a trademark finish opened the floodgates to a 4-0 D.C. United win over Chicago Fire FC.