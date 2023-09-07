Goal of the Matchday

Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has added a second AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday award to his résumé, nabbing the honors in Matchday 30 thanks to a sensational strike against Seattle Sounders FC.

Portland's club-record offseason signing, who was also recognized in Matchday 12, received 38.9% of the fan vote for his curling, long-range effort that secured a 2-2 Cascadia Cup draw at Lumen Field. 

2nd place (21.5%), Alexander Ring: Austin were moments away from defeat at the New England Revolution before Ring latched onto a second ball outside the 18-yard box and hammered a left-footed blast past a diving Earl Edwards Jr. to ensure a 2-2 road draw.

3rd place (20.8%), Brayan Vera: Real Salt Lake's Rocky Mountain Cup dominance over the Colorado Rapids continued with a 2-0 victory. Vera got the party started with a rocket of a free kick that goalkeeper Marko Ilic simply couldn't stop. 

4th place (18.7%), Christian Benteke: The veteran Belgian international flashed some serious ball control and dribbling skills before a trademark finish opened the floodgates to a 4-0 D.C. United win over Chicago Fire FC

Check out all of the nominees below

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Portland Timbers Evander

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 30
LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 29
More News
More News
New York Red Bulls sign homegrown standout Julian Hall
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign homegrown standout Julian Hall
MVP Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta pulls away from the pack
Voices: Sam Jones

MVP Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta pulls away from the pack
DC United loan Kristian Fletcher to Swansea City U-21s
Transfer Tracker

DC United loan Kristian Fletcher to Swansea City U-21s
Your Thursday Kickoff: Ranking 2023’s MLS Goal of the Matchday winners
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Ranking 2023’s MLS Goal of the Matchday winners
Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday

Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
Minnesota United sign Caden Clark from Red Bull Leipzig
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign Caden Clark from Red Bull Leipzig
More News
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 30: Evander
0:18

Goal of the Matchday 30: Evander
Where did things go wrong for Robin Fraser's Colorado Rapids?
6:21
Extratime

Where did things go wrong for Robin Fraser's Colorado Rapids?
How Alan Pulido makes Sporting Kansas City a dangerous team
4:10
Extratime

How Alan Pulido makes Sporting Kansas City a dangerous team
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 30!
1:24

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 30!
More Video