Portland, Minnesota fined after Round One of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

Following Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed out several fines.
They stem from New York City FC’s 2-0 win over Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference, as well as the Portland Timbers’ 3-1 win over Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference.
Timbers, Minnesota fines
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 84th minute of the teams' match on Nov. 21.
Since both clubs have violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season, fines for an undisclosed amount have been issued to both organizations, as well as to Portland head coach Giovanni Savarese and MNUFC head coach Adrian Heath.
In addition, Minnesota midfielder Osvaldo Alonso and forward Franco Fragapane have each been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Franco fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United defender Alan Franco guilty of failure to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 90+ minute of Atlanta's match against New York City FC on Nov. 21.
Franco has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action, which followed a red card dismissal.