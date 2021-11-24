Portland, Minnesota fined after Round One of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

Following Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed out several fines.

Timbers, Minnesota fines

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 84th minute of the teams' match on Nov. 21.

Since both clubs have violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season, fines for an undisclosed amount have been issued to both organizations, as well as to Portland head coach Giovanni Savarese and MNUFC head coach Adrian Heath.