Recap: Portland Timbers 3, Minnesota United FC 1

The Portland Timbers overcame an early concession to reach the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs in convincing fashion, beating Minnesota United FC 3-1 at Providence Park on Sunday behind a brace from Sebastian Blanco .

Franco Fragapane sent Minnesota forward with an early opener, but the Timbers struck back with three unanswered goals, as Larrys Mabiala scored the equalizer before Blanco sealed the result with two individual moments of brilliance. Now, a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Colorado Rapids awaits Portland on Nov. 25.

The Loons rushed to a dream start just 11 minutes into the contest with Fragapane's opener. The chance was spearheaded by right back Romain Metanire, who sprung free behind Portland's backline and sent in a cross that found Fragapane unmarked at the back post for an easy tap-in.

Minnesota couldn't protect the 1-0 advantage, however, conceding the equalizer just minutes from halftime to Mabiala. The center back went skyward to reach a Claudio Bravo short corner kick and launch his header past Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's dive.

Blanco notched the go-ahead goal shortly after the second-half kickoff, pouncing on a loose ball after the Loons couldn't clear a cross, the Argentine playmaker lashing an unstoppable shot inside the far post.