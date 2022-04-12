MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Poland international Kamil Jozwiak joins Charlotte FC training for first time

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Kamil Jozwiak Charlotte FC

Designated Player winger Kamil Jozwiak joined Charlotte FC training for the first time on Tuesday after being acquired from English Championship side Derby County a month ago.

Jozwiak returned to the United States this weekend with a visa, putting him on track to join up with his teammates. He did some work on his own Sunday before Charlotte's 1-0 win over Atlanta United. He was not in the expansion club's matchday squad.

There's no official word yet on Jozwiak's timeline for a potential debut, as the 23-year-old hasn't played since Jan. 30 with Derby County. Head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez will likely address Jozwiak's timeline this week, pending how training goes.

Jozwiak was injured during a Championship match with Derby, a potentially long-term ailment when Charlotte were initially in advanced talks to acquire him. Jozwiak was set to fly to the United States for a medical after that weekend for a proposed deal, but the injury took that deal off the table.

With Jozwiak not injured as badly as initially feared, Charlotte continued to check in with club and Poland national team doctors, bringing the sides back to the negotiating table. Charlotte officially acquired the winger on March 11 as a DP.

Jozwiak has three goals in 22 appearances with the Polish national team, a key part of their Euro 2020 squad. He joined Derby in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of just under $5 million. He had one goal and four assists in 58 Championship appearances for Derby, which is managed by former England and D.C. United star Wayne Rooney.

The attacker, who can play on either flank or even as a wingback, broke through at Ekstraklasa powerhouse side Lech Poznan to begin his career.

Charlotte have been light in attack, but initial fears have been assuaged by the form of fellow Poland international Karol Swiderski in the No. 9 role, as well as No. 1 overall SuperDraft selection Ben Bender in midfield. CLT FC have taken nine points from their first seven matches.

