Charlotte FC sign winger Kamil Jozwiak from Derby County as Designated Player

Jóźwiak, 23, is teammates with Charlotte FC striker Karol Świderski for the Polish national team and has three goals in 22 caps. He played under former D.C. United star Wayne Rooney at Derby County and notched one goal and four assists across 61 appearances in all competitions.

Charlotte FC have signed Polish winger Kamil Jóźwiak from English Championship side Derby County as a Designated Player through 2025 with an option for 2026, the MLS expansion side announced Friday.

Welcome to the Queen City, Kamil Jóźwiak! We have signed the Polish winger from @dcfcofficial to a Designated Player contract.

“We’re very happy to complete the permanent signing of Kamil to become our next Designated Player. He is a talented, technical winger that can play on both sides of the pitch who has started pivotal matches for one of the top national teams in the world,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “Kamil fills a position of need and is equally gifted in scoring goals and providing assists to his teammates. He has played over 200 professional matches at the club level and is still only 23 years old with his best years ahead of him.

“While any player moving to a new league will experience an adjustment period, having partnered up front with Karol on the international level, we’re confident he can hit the ground running and improve our attack from day one. He is a cultural fit both on the pitch and in the dressing room and he’s excited about the challenge of playing in Major League Soccer here in Charlotte.”

Jóźwiak began his career in his native Poland with Lech Poznań, playing 123 matches after graduating from their academy. He scored 17 goals and added 17 assists for Poznań to earn a move to Derby County.