PK hero! Drake Callender credits Inter Miami's "collective strive for greatness"

As much as Inter Miami CF ’s history-making Leagues Cup run centered around Lionel Messi ’s greatness, unsung heroes offered constant reminders of their importance to the Herons’ revamped, ascendant squad.

“It feels good to work hard and be prepared for those moments. Fortunately, we were able to come out with the win.”

“Once I realized that I was going to have to take one, I was pretty excited,” Callender said postgame. “I had never taken a PK like that before. It was my first professional goal. As well as I had two saves in the shootout, and I hadn't made a save in a shootout before as a pro.

Callender made five saves in regulation time and another two in the ensuing 11-round shootout (10-9), stopping both Randall Leal and fellow goalkeeper Elliot Panicco . The rising US international even scored a PK himself, allowing Miami to earn their first-ever trophy.

And thus it was Drake Callender ’s turn Saturday night at GEODIS Park, producing a man-of-the-match performance to help lift silverware after a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC .

Callender’s penchant for big moments was a persistent theme throughout Leagues Cup as Inter Miami, behind a transformative summer transfer window, have rapidly adapted to new head coach Tata Martino’s tactics and the force-magnifying effect of ex-FC Barcelona superstars Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Whether it was Callender’s heroics against Nashville, in the group stage vs. Cruz Azul or the semifinals vs. Philadelphia Union – it came as no surprise that he earned the Leagues Cup Best Goalkeeper award.

“The thing with him is he's set that standard now,” said Miami right back DeAndre Yedlin. “So people are surprised when they see it, but I'm not surprised when I see it. I'm surprised when I don't see that.