Philadelphia Union waive defender Olivier Mbaizo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The Philadelphia Union have waived defender Olivier Mbaizo, the club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old fullback joined Philadelphia in 2018. He contributed 13 assists in 156 matches (all competitions) and helped the club win two Supporters' Shields.

Mbaizo has represented Cameroon 14 times and was on their 2022 FIFA World Cup roster.

"We want to thank Olivier for his time spent with the club," said sporting director Jon Scheer. "We are grateful for his dedication, professionalism, and impact on the organization and wish him all the best going forward."

The Union return to action after the World Cup break on July 22 vs. Red Bull New York (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

Ryan Richter is acting as interim head coach after the club parted ways with Bradley Carnell in late May.