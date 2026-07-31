Austin FC sign midfielder Jorge Alastuey

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have elevated midfielder Jorge Alastuey from MLS NEXT Pro side Austin FC II, the club announced Friday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard is under contract through the 2026 season with options for the 2027 Sprint Season and the 2027-28 campaign.

Alastuey joined Austin FC II in January 2025 and has recorded 19 goals and eight assists in 39 MLS NEXT Pro appearances. He led the club in goal contributions last season (16) and is doing so again this season (11) as they lead the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference.

Previously, Alastuey has played two games with Austin FC's first team.

“I’m very happy to sign a contract with the first team and I want to thank the club, and all my coaches and teammates, for their support and belief in me,” said Alastuey.

“I got a first taste of what MLS is like in making my debut earlier this season, and I’m hungry to keep improving and to help the team achieve its goals this season.”

As a youth player, Alastuey played with hometown club Real Zaragoza before moving to FC Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2016. He also represented Italian Serie A side Napoli at the U-19 level and played for pro teams in Spain and Poland.

Alastuey remains eligible to appear in Austin FC II matches via loan.

"Jorge has consistently displayed a high level of performance with Austin FC II and has impressed when given the opportunity to train and play at the first team level," said interim head coach Davy Arnaud.

“We congratulate him on earning a first team contract."