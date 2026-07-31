DC United sign homegrown midfielder Kamil Castillo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have signed homegrown midfielder Kamil Castillo through 2030 with an option for June 2031, the club announced Friday.

The 16-year-old Dominican Republic youth international, who joined the D.C. United Academy in January 2024, becomes the 24th homegrown signing in Black-and-Red history.

"Kamil's development through the academy reflects the standard he has held himself to at every level. He has shown consistent quality across multiple age groups and has earned this opportunity through his performances," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United's managing director of soccer operations.

"He possesses significant long-term potential, and our focus now is on providing the environment, guidance, and support that allows him to continue developing within the club."

Castillo had 6g/7a in 33 appearances last season for D.C. United, featuring at the U-18 level as well as in MLS NEXT Flex and Pro Pathway competition.

Internationally, he represented the Dominican Republic at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 men's qualifiers in February. He's also been called into United States youth national team camps at the U-14 and U-16 levels.

“Kamil has developed within our academy system for many years, and he is a true representation of the DMV’s talent pool. His work rate, competitive character and his creative ability on the ball are what drive him," said Kevin Flanagan, D.C. United director of academy and player development

"Those qualities, combined with his willingness to learn, put him in a strong position to succeed at the next level."