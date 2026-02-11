Nashville SC sign Edvard Tagseth to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Nashville SC have signed midfielder Edvard Tagseth to a contract extension through December 2027 with an option for December 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old former Norway youth international contributed four assists in 39 all-competition appearances during his debut 2025 season with the Coyotes, helping them win the US Open Cup.

“Eddi has the ability to positively impact our team in so many different ways and brings significant value to our group,” said president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs.

“He will continue to be a key contributor to both our present and future.”

When Tagseth was on the field in 2025, Nashville had a +21 goal differential.

“My first year here was amazing, and I am very happy and proud to extend my contract,” said Tagseth.

“I am even more motivated to work hard and become a better player for this club and to help this team, and I am excited to continue playing for the fans of Nashville.”

Nashville's 2026 MLS season begins on Feb. 21 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll also compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup.