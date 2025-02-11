Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Eddy Davis III

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown forward Eddy Davis III through the 2027 season with options for 2028-29, the club announced Tuesday.

The 18-year-old led MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II with a club record-breaking 13 goals during the 2024 season. He became the first player in team history to be named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month three times in a season.

Davis is the third homegrown player to sign with the Union this year and the 28th in club history.

"Eddy took a big step in his growth and development last year, proving himself to be a relentless striker," said sporting director Ernst Tanner.