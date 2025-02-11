Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Eddy Davis III

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown forward Eddy Davis III through the 2027 season with options for 2028-29, the club announced Tuesday.
The 18-year-old led MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II with a club record-breaking 13 goals during the 2024 season. He became the first player in team history to be named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month three times in a season.
Davis is the third homegrown player to sign with the Union this year and the 28th in club history.
"Eddy took a big step in his growth and development last year, proving himself to be a relentless striker," said sporting director Ernst Tanner.
"His ability to read the game and create scoring opportunities makes him a valuable asset. He has the mentality and passion we look for in young players and is a prime example of the strong talent we continue to foster in our system."
Davis, who joined Union II in August 2022 on a free transfer after previously competing for Red Bulls II, joins defenders Neil Pierre and Frankie Westfield as homegrown signings this offseason.
Now led by head coach Bradley Carnell, Philly start their new season Feb. 22 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant