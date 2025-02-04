Philadelphia Union sign homegrown defender Neil Pierre

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown defender Neil Pierre to a four-year contract through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.

The 17-year-old US youth international center back has made 33 appearances for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II, tallying 2g/1a during that span.

Last season, Pierre featured in 22 regular-season games and played every minute of Philadelphia's run to the MLS NEXT Pro Final.

“Following a standout season with Union II, we are happy to be able to reward Neil with a first team contract,” said sporting director Ernst Tanner. “His combination of size, speed, and defensive strength makes him a great asset to our backline. As a young, dynamic center back with immense potential, we look forward to continuing and supporting his development.”

Pierre has represented the United States across multiple youth levels, most recently featuring for the US U-19 team, where he's made four appearances and added one assist.

Pierre joins a Philadelphia center-back unit that includes veteran Jakob Glesnes and winter signing Ian Glavinovich.