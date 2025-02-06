Philadelphia Union sign homegrown defender Frankie Westfield

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown defender Frankie Westfield to a four-year guaranteed contract through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.

The 19-year-old fullback has featured prominently for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II, tallying 9g/10a in 76 games. He was a key piece in their run to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Final.

Westfield made his international debut with the United States U-20s last year, appearing in two friendlies against Chile.

"Frankie is a talented and versatile young defender," said sporting director Ernst Tanner. "His ability to use both feet effectively allows him to impact the game on both sides of the field, and his role as Union II’s vice-captain last season makes us confident in his maturity and leadership potential on and off the field. We’re excited to see the contribution he’ll bring to the first team."