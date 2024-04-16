Disciplinary Committee Decision

Philadelphia Union players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

DisCo - 4.16.24
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 9 of the 2024 season.

Philadelphia players fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Philadelphia Union in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy after their match against Atlanta United on April 14. Philadelphia have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season, and an official warning has been issued to the club and head coach Jim Curtin.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, defender Kai Wagner, midfielders Alejandro Bedoya, Dániel Gazdag, Jack McGlynn, and Quinn Sullivan, and forward Julián Carranza have each been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Murillo fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LAFC defender Jesús Murillo an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 64th minute of LAFC’s match against the Portland Timbers on April 13.

Crépeau fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 49th minute of Portland’s match against LAFC on April 13.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision Philadelphia Union Los Angeles Football Club Portland Timbers

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 9
CF Montréal's Nathan Saliba fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Chicago Fire's Carlos Terán fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Philadelphia Union players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Ethan Bartlow saves Houston Dynamo FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Ethan Bartlow saves Houston Dynamo FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Twellman's Takes: Can St. Louis avenge their playoff loss to rival Sporting KC?
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Can St. Louis avenge their playoff loss to rival Sporting KC?
Power Rankings: Inter Miami, LA Galaxy climb after big road wins

Power Rankings: Inter Miami, LA Galaxy climb after big road wins
Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United "can't afford" to drop points at home
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United "can't afford" to drop points at home
Video
Video
Disciplinary Committee: 04.14.24 ATL-PHI PHI Mass Confrontation post-match
1:05

Disciplinary Committee: 04.14.24 ATL-PHI PHI Mass Confrontation post-match
Disciplinary Committee: 04.13.24 POR-LAFC Murillo Simulation-Embellishment 64min
0:30

Disciplinary Committee: 04.13.24 POR-LAFC Murillo Simulation-Embellishment 64min
Disciplinary Committee: 04.13.24 POR-LAFC Crepeau RC Failure to leave field 49min
2:24

Disciplinary Committee: 04.13.24 POR-LAFC Crepeau RC Failure to leave field 49min
Energy Moment of the Matchday 9: Ethan Bartlow
0:39

Energy Moment of the Matchday 9: Ethan Bartlow