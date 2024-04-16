Philadelphia Union players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 9 of the 2024 season.
Philadelphia players fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Philadelphia Union in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy after their match against Atlanta United on April 14. Philadelphia have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season, and an official warning has been issued to the club and head coach Jim Curtin.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, defender Kai Wagner, midfielders Alejandro Bedoya, Dániel Gazdag, Jack McGlynn, and Quinn Sullivan, and forward Julián Carranza have each been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Murillo fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LAFC defender Jesús Murillo an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 64th minute of LAFC’s match against the Portland Timbers on April 13.
Crépeau fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 49th minute of Portland’s match against LAFC on April 13.