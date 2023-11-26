Curtin urges Philadelphia to extend Ale Bedoya: "He should 100% be back"

For most of the match, neither side could find an edge, and with the score tied at 0-0 heading into the final minutes, extra time looked all but assured. But a 94th-minute set piece provided the deciding moment when Álvaro Barreal collected a short restart from Luciano Acosta and floated the ball into the box for Ian Murphy. The young defender headed that delivery down to center back Yerson Mosquera, who slotted home the game-winner.

Delerium for the home side meant heartbreak for the visitors, who were left to wonder if the goal should have stood at all. Head referee Ismail Elfath held the ensuing kick-off for Video Review to check a possible offside on Murphy, but the match's video assistant referees ultimately decided not to recommend the play for further review, leaving the goal to stand and eliminating Philly from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“It's always disappointing when [the season] comes to an end, and so abruptly too with an indecisive kind of play. VAR’s there for a reason, to get things right. And I'm not sure that it worked out tonight,” head coach Jim Curtin said after the match.

Asked if he was given an explanation for the decision after the play, Curtin expressed further frustration with the situation.

“We have an iPad obviously on the bench. Every player that saw it, every coach that saw it said, 'Don't worry, it's offsides, it's offsides. It's coming back. [Murphy's] offsides,’” Curtin relayed of the game’s biggest moment. “That's also why we didn't have a change up immediately because it was so clear to everybody that was telling me. I think the word that we got from the center referee was that they did review it and it was deemed onside."