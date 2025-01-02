Philadelphia Union: Bradley Carnell is "the right guy" to replace Jim Curtin

"This place has no doubt a great foundation that's been laid over the last 10-plus years," Carnell told reporters at Thursday's introductory press conference, where he was joined by sporting director Ernst Tanner. "It's an exciting project, it's a wonderful project to be a part of, a wonderful team to be a part of. And I'm looking forward to getting back to the ways that Ernst and the development of this club and the philosophy of this club – getting back to the ways that define us."

"I would not have been shy to bring somebody in from Europe, to be honest, under the pre-conditions I mentioned," said Tanner. "But certainly it is easier if somebody knows about what we are talking in terms of our league and we found the right guy here."

In assessing candidates for Curtin's replacement, Tanner cited Carnell's previous MLS experience as a factor in his favor. Carnell guided RBNY on an interim basis in 2020 before taking the reins at St. Louis. He was credited with steering the club's successful expansion season in 2023, when they set the MLS record for most regular-season wins by a first-year club (17).

"This is something that's part of me: What you see is what you get," he said. "It's in my DNA as a player, as a coach and I've had a history of doing that at all the places I've been at, whether as a player or a coach."

In recapturing the identity that previously made them so successful, Carnell said he's aiming to instill a playing style defined by "something different, edgy and difficult to play against."

Carnell takes over a Philadelphia side coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign. The Union failed to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017, finishing 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 37 points (9W-15L-10D record).

Bradley Carnell did reflect for a moment on his time with #allforcity during today's introductory press conference in Philadelphia: "Even in St. Louis, I look back with extreme pride. It was an honor to set up that team, coach that team, to have the successes that we did." pic.twitter.com/eFUlwJsF2T

Developing young talent

Carnell's track record with youth development is also aligned with the Union ethos. Philadelphia have become one of the league's best developers of homegrown talent, with a lengthy list of academy products who have broken through for the club's first team and abroad.

They also boast arguably the most intriguing prospect in MLS, 15-year-old prodigy Cavan Sullivan, who became the youngest debutant in league history last season (14 years, 293 days).

"One of the club's core philosophies is development," Carnell said. "And I think if you've looked at my history over the last two-and-a-half years or three years as a coach, giving debuts and homegrowns – this is me to a core. This is my DNA in terms of development.

"...I'm all for that," he added. "I'm excited about Cavan's development as well as developing some other youngsters here in camp."

Regaining status

Carnell's ultimate objective will be restoring Philadelphia's status as an Eastern Conference power coming off 2024's letdown campaign. To that end, Tanner hinted at potential incoming roster reinforcements as part of the club's new direction.

"I can understand that there is a lot of pessimism in our fanbase regarding the last season, maybe the last one-and-a-half seasons," Tanner said. "And that was the reason why we changed [coaches]. What I can promise is that we will definitely add some players in addition to the one we did already, that we will utilize all the mechanisms, all the possibilities the league gives us according to our new rules.