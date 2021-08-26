Philadelphia homegrown Quinn Sullivan wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week

The Philadelphia Union have one rule: Quinn Sullivan can only score bangers.

Joking aside, the 17-year-old homegrown midfielder’s thunderous strike in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with CF Montréal impressed enough to garner Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week, taking home 35.8% of the vote.

Sullivan collected a layoff from Jack Elliott in the 87th minute, then picked out the top corner to preserve a draw at Subaru Park. It was his second MLS goal, with his Week 10 golazo against Chicago Fire FC also earning an AT&T Goal of the Week nod.

Second place (28.9% of vote) went to D.C. United forward Yordy Reyna for his quick-action free kick, while third place (26.2% of vote) belonged to Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro for a chipped-home finish. And Miami forward Robbie Robinson brought up the rear (9.1% of vote) with his own top-shelf strike.