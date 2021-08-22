Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, CF Montréal 1

The Philadelphia Union stole a draw from CF Montréal on Saturday night at Subaru Park, as a late Quinn Sullivan equalizer earned the hosts a 1-1 draw.
The 17-year-old midfielder's equalizer stood as the Union's only shot on target and salvaged a result for the reigning Supporters' Shield champions. It also canceled out a first-half stoppage-time goal from Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihalovic as the Eastern Conference playoff race heats up.
Mihalovic's opener was created along the right flank when Joaquin Torres cut back to free himself from his defender, all before sending a cross inside the box. Mihalovic snuck past Union center back Jakob Glesnes with an extended leg, frustrating the hosts as they headed back to the locker rooms.
Philadelphia found their first shot on target in the 87th minute and it was all it took to equalize. From the semi-circle, Sullivan scored his second goal in MLS to give his club a second chance on the night. His powerful shot through the crowded box was too much for Montréal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza and resulted in points split along the Delaware River.
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Union found a point out a game where they struggled to find the target. Once again, Philadelphia's youth paid off. Coming off the bench, Quinn Sullivan made his mark and forced a draw. CF Montréal thought they had stolen an unexpected win away from home, but let the lead slip away. Despite the point, Wilfried Nancy's squad stays right near the playoff line.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Quinn Sullivan tried his luck from the semi-circle and gave his team a late draw with his second career goal in MLS.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Quinn Sullivan only subbed on at the 81st minute, but the 17-year-old became the story of the match. His shot from distance earned a point the Union thought had flown away from them.
Next up
- PHI: Saturday, August 28 at D.C. United | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MTL: Friday, August 27 vs Toronto FC | 7:30 pm ET (TSN, TVA Sports, MLS LIVE on ESPN+)