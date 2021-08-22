Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, CF Montréal 1

The 17-year-old midfielder's equalizer stood as the Union's only shot on target and salvaged a result for the reigning Supporters' Shield champions. It also canceled out a first-half stoppage-time goal from Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihalovic as the Eastern Conference playoff race heats up.

Mihalovic's opener was created along the right flank when Joaquin Torres cut back to free himself from his defender, all before sending a cross inside the box. Mihalovic snuck past Union center back Jakob Glesnes with an extended leg, frustrating the hosts as they headed back to the locker rooms.