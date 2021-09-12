Phil Neville: Inter Miami CF showing qualities others didn't think we have

“I've got to say that I didn't think we had these qualities inside when I saw us for the first maybe two months of the season. Players have been absolutely outstanding, showing an incredible fight – sometimes against adversity, sometimes when the going gets tough."

“We're showing all the qualities that people probably from outside the club didn't think that this team had,” Neville said matter-of-factly. “And probably, two months ago, I and the players didn't feel that as well. We probably didn't know that we had these qualities inside us.

And as Phil Neville conceded after Saturday’s 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew , some of those thoughts crept in internally as well.

Star striker Gonzalo Higuain provided the difference against the defending MLS Cup champions, netting his team-leading ninth goal of the season in the 16th minute. The Argentine pounced on a poor backpass and scooped his effort over Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room, delighting the DRV PNK Stadium crowd.

It’s the latest celebratory moment of an up-and-down second MLS season for Miami, who entered the league last year as an expansion side – during the COVID-19 pandemic’s early days, no less. They brought Neville on board in January after Diego Alonso departed, and the Englishman now believes they’re swimming together upstream.

“It took six months to get them to where I wanted to get them to, to get them to understand what I was about, to get them to understand what it takes to become and have a successful team,” Neville said. “Which means you can't be a team of individuals. It means that you can't just go out there and try to win the game on your own. The best teams don't do that.