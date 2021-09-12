Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Columbus Crew 0

Inter Miami CF continued their push up the MLS Eastern Conference standings in search of a playoff spot, grabbing a tense 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday evening.
The win was Miami’s fourth in five outings, as they ran their unbeaten streak to five matches while winning their fifth straight at home. They're now two points behind seventh-place D.C. United in the East table. Columbus have lost back-to-back matches and dropped to 10th place as their losing streak away from Lower.com Field now sits at five games.
Miami took the lead just after the 15-minute mark, as Gonzalo Higuain pounced on a poor Columbus giveaway and chipped it home for a 1-0 advantage. Both teams had a sight of goal throughout the first half, but the match remained where it was at referee Alan Kelly’s halftime whistle.
Columbus grew into the game in the second half while seeking an equalizer that would give them their first non-losing result on the road in a while. They had a glorious chance to go back on level terms with less than 10 minutes remaining but were denied by a lunging Nick Marsman, as the Dutch goalkeeper preserved the clean sheet. Marsman was called upon again in stoppage time and passed yet another test when stopping a laser shot from Luis Diaz.
And the Crew never found the back of the net, leaving Miami with a third clean sheet in as many games.
Goals
- 16’ - MIA - Gonzalo Higuain | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Chalk up yet another win for Miami at home. With a trip to Toronto FC looming and Phil Neville's side very much in form, they'll look to continue their climb and push their unbeaten streak to six matches. Columbus now sit four points out of a playoff spot and can ill afford to come up empty at home against the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday before traveling to face the Supporter's Shield-leading New England Revolution.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With the Crew buzzing for a tying goal, Marsman made a pair of crucial saves down the stretch. His stop with less than 10 minutes remaining was his best of the night, preserving what was ultimately a third consecutive clean sheet.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Higuain had the goal, but Marsman's efforts in the closing moments can't go unnoticed. Miami haven't conceded since Kieran Gibbs' own goal in the 62nd minute of their 3-1 win over Toronto on Aug. 21.
Next Up
- MIA: Wednesday, September 14 at Toronto FC | 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- CLB: Wednesday, September 14 vs. New York Red Bulls | 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)