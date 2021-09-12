Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Columbus Crew 0

Inter Miami CF continued their push up the MLS Eastern Conference standings in search of a playoff spot, grabbing a tense 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday evening.

The win was Miami’s fourth in five outings, as they ran their unbeaten streak to five matches while winning their fifth straight at home. They're now two points behind seventh-place D.C. United in the East table. Columbus have lost back-to-back matches and dropped to 10th place as their losing streak away from Lower.com Field now sits at five games.

Miami took the lead just after the 15-minute mark, as Gonzalo Higuain pounced on a poor Columbus giveaway and chipped it home for a 1-0 advantage. Both teams had a sight of goal throughout the first half, but the match remained where it was at referee Alan Kelly’s halftime whistle.

Columbus grew into the game in the second half while seeking an equalizer that would give them their first non-losing result on the road in a while. They had a glorious chance to go back on level terms with less than 10 minutes remaining but were denied by a lunging Nick Marsman, as the Dutch goalkeeper preserved the clean sheet. Marsman was called upon again in stoppage time and passed yet another test when stopping a laser shot from Luis Diaz.