Phil Neville: Higuain's Inter Miami resurgence is "biggest thing I'm proud of" 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLSplayoffs_ Phil Neville

It might seem a long time ago now, but there was a time this season when Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín had been relegated to a super-sub role.

Heading into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, that's no longer the case for the legendary Argentine, who has embarked on a torrid run of form down the stretch run of the season, which Higuaín has announced will be his last playing professional soccer. The resurgence has the Herons dreaming of a deep run as they start their postseason venture, which kicks off Sunday against reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC at Citi Field (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Speaking to ESPN's Taylor Twellman on the halftime broadcast of Saturday's Western Conference Round One matchup between Austin FC and Real Salt Lake, Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville lauded Higuain's professionalism following his early-season demotion, which he referenced as a turning point for the 34-year-old striker.

"I suppose it’s Gonzalo is the biggest thing that I’m proud of," Neville said. "We spoke off camera about how there’s great potential, we’ve recruited really well but we needed time. And Gonzalo that day probably mirrored how we all felt. And he had a choice: Either return as a champion or his legacy at this football club wasn’t going to be great. And he promised me, assured me that [for] his legacy he wanted to be a winner. And our relationship has never, ever wavered, we’ve always had a lot of respect for each other.

"And from that moment I left him out against Atlanta and New England and earlier in the season against Red Bulls, he’s behaved and acted like a true inspiration, a world-class person both on and off the pitch, and I’d say that was the biggest thing I did," he added.

The postseason appearance bookended a remarkable turnaround season for Inter Miami, who finished finished sixth on the Eastern Conference table (14W-14L-6D, 48 points) after missing the playoffs a season ago. Neville said he hopes the positive trajectory the club has established this season will lead to him stay in South Florida long term, where he's helped oversee the club's faster-than-expected rebuild.

"I hope so soon," Neville said regarding a potential contract extension. "My wife asks me every single day. But I think our motivation, I trust the owners that I work for. I think they’re honorable people, I think they like the job that I’m doing. And I think in life I’ve always been brought about earning, earning the next thing that comes your way.

"And I think the season is still hopefully a long way to go for us. I want to focus purely, purely on the game tomorrow night and hopefully the game beyond that and I’ll sit down with David [Beckham], Jorge [Mas], Jose [Mas] and Chris Henderson and hopefully I can extend my stay at this football club and in this league, because honestly this league is incredible to work in and this club is one of the best I’ve ever worked in."

Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Can these MLS Cup Playoffs underdogs pull off a storybook ending?
MLS Cup: Why each playoff team will (and won't) win it all
MLS Cup chase: How "bad" teams turned it around in 2022
More News
More News
Austin FC's comeback habit seeps into playoffs: "Kind of our trademark"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Austin FC's comeback habit seeps into playoffs: "Kind of our trademark"
Real Salt Lake playoff run undone by red card: "That changed everything"

Real Salt Lake playoff run undone by red card: "That changed everything"
Phil Neville: Higuain's Inter Miami resurgence is "biggest thing I'm proud of" 

Phil Neville: Higuain's Inter Miami resurgence is "biggest thing I'm proud of" 
Your Sunday Kickoff: What to watch for as the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs continue
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: What to watch for as the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs continue
MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?
Nashville's Hany Mukhtar dependence exposed in playoff loss at LA Galaxy

Nashville's Hany Mukhtar dependence exposed in playoff loss at LA Galaxy
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Ismaël Koné gets the breakthrough! Montréal close in on Conference Semis
1:00

WATCH: Ismaël Koné gets the breakthrough! Montréal close in on Conference Semis
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake | October 16, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake | October 16, 2022
PK MISS: Tate Schmitt, Real Salt Lake
0:20

PK MISS: Tate Schmitt, Real Salt Lake
PK GOAL: Emiliano Rigoni, Austin FC
0:21

PK GOAL: Emiliano Rigoni, Austin FC
More Video
Apple x MLS

Apple x MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023