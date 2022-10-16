Phil Neville: Higuain's Inter Miami resurgence is "biggest thing I'm proud of" 

It might seem a long time ago now, but there was a time this season when Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín had been relegated to a super-sub role.

Heading into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, that's no longer the case for the legendary Argentine, who has embarked on a torrid run of form down the stretch run of the season, which Higuaín has announced will be his last playing professional soccer. The resurgence has the Herons dreaming of a deep run as they start their postseason venture, which kicks off Sunday against reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC at Citi Field (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Speaking to ESPN's Taylor Twellman on the halftime broadcast of Saturday's Western Conference Round One matchup between Austin FC and Real Salt Lake, Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville lauded Higuain's professionalism following his early-season demotion, which he referenced as a turning point for the 34-year-old striker.

"I suppose it’s Gonzalo is the biggest thing that I’m proud of," Neville said. "We spoke off camera about how there’s great potential, we’ve recruited really well but we needed time. And Gonzalo that day probably mirrored how we all felt. And he had a choice: Either return as a champion or his legacy at this football club wasn’t going to be great. And he promised me, assured me that [for] his legacy he wanted to be a winner. And our relationship has never, ever wavered, we’ve always had a lot of respect for each other.