Peter Vermes: Gianluca Busio gave everything he had for Sporting KC

Sporting KC officially announced the club-record transfer of Busio to newly-promoted Serie A side Venezia FC on Thursday, for a base fee of $6 million and incentives that could take the deal to $10.5 million, according to ESPN's Taylor Twellman and The Athletic's Paul Tenorio. While the midseason timing may not be ideal, the move is shaping up to be a win-win.

Given the widespread interest and offers in the 19-year-old homegrown, it was only a matter of time. That time came now.

Gianluca Busio made no secret that he wanted to go to Europe one day and Sporting KC were intent to help him get there.

“It’s very important for us to have an open relationship and be extremely transparent so everyone understands," Vermes told media on Friday. "The player has the final decision, whether he wants to go or not. It’s important for me to understand the ambitions of the players. I know this is something 'Bus wanted to do and I also know he loves the club, loves the team (SKC).”

Busio started all 13 of SKC's games before he departed for the Gold Cup. During his time with the US men's national team, SKC and Venezia agreed to the deal. After winning the tournament on Sunday, Busio flew to Italy to complete his move this week.

“Busio gave everything he had when he was here, an unbelievable team guy," Vermes said. "There’s not one time I can ever say he had a bad attitude, he gave everything. Never asked questions when I asked him to play six different positions.”

Transferring a key player midseason is not necessarily ideal, particularly as Busio was in the midst of his best and most consistent run as a pro in his young career.

Busio's versatility was also key for SKC. He got most of his minutes this year as a No. 6, but played each role in Vermes' midfield trio as well as a few games as a false nine. He can also play as a winger.

“Timing-wise, this probably ended up being the best situation for the deal," Vermes said. "Maybe not on the field, you know it’ll be hard to replace him on the field. But we also have a group of guys who understand players will come and go and we’ll have to make the most of each situation.”

The club did bring in another midfielder with Busio departing.

SKC signed Jose Mauri, a 25-year-old midfielder most recently with CD Talleres in Argentina but started his career in Italy and featured for the likes of AC Milan, Parma and Empoli. He can play as a No. 6 or No. 8.

“Busio’s versatility was an important aspect, Mauri has some of that as well," Vermes added.

Mauri has dual Argentine and Italian citizenship and has played at the top level in both countries. He spent the majority of his career in Italy, where he competed for Parma, Empoli and Milan between 2013 and 2019. He later returned to the country of his birth, where he competed in Argentina's top flight for Talleres de Cordoba.