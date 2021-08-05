Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign ex-AC Milan midfielder Jose Mauri

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sporting Kansas City have signed former AC Milan and Parma midfielder Jose Mauri, the club announced Thursday. Mauri has signed a contract through the 2022 season with an option for 2023 and will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

Mauri, 25, holds dual Argentine and Italian citizenship and has played at the top level in both countries. He spent the majority of his career in Italy, where he competed for Parma, Empoli and Milan between 2013 and 2019. He later returned to the country of his birth where he competed in Argentina's top flight for Talleres de Cordoba.

The versatile midfielder originally left Argentina to join Parma's youth setup in 2012 before making his debut the following year at the age of 17. He became a regular starter in the 2014-15 season, when his standout performances led to a move to seven-time European Cup winners Milan in 2015.

After making 10 appearances in his debut season, he joined Empoli on loan the following campaign before moving to Talleres, where he was a regular starter.

Mauri will further boost a Sporting team that sits top of the Western Conference following a 4-1 victory at LAFC on Wednesday night. He could potentially be a long-term replacement for US men's national team midfielder Gianluca Busio, who has been strongly linked with a move to Serie A.

Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Ecuador youth international Pedro Vite to U22 initiative deal

Minnesota United exercise buyout on Ike Opara

Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
Austin FC's Tomás Pochettino named MLS Player of the Week for Week 17
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Ecuador youth international Pedro Vite to U22 initiative deal
Austin FC Midfielder Tomás Pochettino Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 17

Top Moments from Week 17
Did Josef Martinez deserve a red card? Should Seattle have had penalty?
Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
