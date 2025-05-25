Patrick Agyemang propels Charlotte FC to massive win over Columbus

"So you know, really proud of them today with that performance and that result against a really good team."

"Credit to the players today," said head coach Dean Smith postgame. "Because it's really difficult playing against a team like that, where you have to defend well, especially after going 120 minutes for some of the players on Wednesday.

The Crown's recent dip in form gave them a sense of desperation heading into Saturday's home match against the Columbus Crew .

Agyemang makes the difference

The club’s top talent, particularly the attacking trio of Patrick Agyemang, Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha, led the way.

Agyemang, who was recently named to Mauricio Pochettino’s 27-man USMNT pre-Gold Cup roster, had arguably the biggest impact at Bank of America Stadium.

After Columbus' Ibrahim Aliyu opened the scoring, Agyemang equalized in the 19th minute, getting on the end of an in-swinging corner from Biel.

Just five minutes later, he bagged the brace. Zaha drew two players near the sideline and placed a gorgeous through-ball into the path of Agyemang, who timed his run perfectly and needed only one touch to roll the ball into the corner.

With his pair of tallies, Agyemang became the second player in club history to record multiple multi-goal games.

"I thought they looked a real threat every time they got it," Smith said of his attack. "I thought they linked up really well. The third goal was really good link-up play, as well. But some of the big chances had come from that.